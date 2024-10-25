Wrong Speak Publishing

Hate Is The Currency Of The Left
Hate has become the currency of the left.
  
Dave Emanuel
9
Why Is It Controversial To Speak Up For The Unborn?
There have been a lot of untimely deaths of late.
  
Steve Dew-Jones
13
Despite an Obscene Amount of Money, Uncle Sam Still Can’t Do Its Job
Whenever I think that I have nothing else to write about, that I’ve covered every issue which holds importance for me, life steps in to inform me…
  
Zephareth Ledbetter
9
Doom Scrolling And Touching Grass
I have recently learned a new term, and that term is Bi-phasic Sleeping.
  
Judson Stacy Vereen
4
Tax “The Rich”, It’s Only “Fair”, Right?
Oh, Robbie!
  
Philip O'Reilly
11
How To Restore Integrity To Corrupt Academia
A radicalizing event marks a change; it brings about a shift in beliefs and perspectives.
  
RC
6
Children Deserve Better
Why Doctors Aren’t Always Right
  
Ed Thompson
11
The Problem With Kindness
“Be kind”, this saying can be found everywhere from your kid’s school to the windshield on the truck right in front of you.
  
Rebecca Velo
8
America: You're Being Groomed To Hate
When I think of the level of hatred that has become permissible in politics, I think about my former neighbor who wore 24/7 a custom-made necklace that…
  
Adam B. Coleman
14
The New Normal and Nostalgia for the Unknown
As of late, my social media feed has been inundated with a curious type of reel, consisting either of once popular food products from the 90’s that have…
  
Judson Stacy Vereen
10
University Counseling Programs Infused With Wokeness
For twenty years, Suzannah Alexander functioned as a wife and mother with four children as well as a community volunteer.
  
Dr. George S. Maurer, Ed.D.
23
How Much Does “Free” Cost?
Economic Illiteracy, Socialism & Government Debt
  
Philip O'Reilly
8
