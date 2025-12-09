Wrong Speak Publishing

Kerrylee
7h

Ron Paul did a drop on this. Quite honestly, I don't know what to think, but it all looks very murky. We invaded Iraq under bullshit, helped orchestrate the overthrow of Gaddafi, with one writer stating it was recommended by a Clinton staffer for her presidential bid. Then, when it went south, the broken vessel was left, and women paid the price. On the other hand, I know how a war looks has changed. I caught a clip of Bertrand Russell (the famous analytical philosopher) stating, in so many words, that Bismarck started WWI because he had new war toys he wanted to use. Considering that resulted in unsuspecting troops that hadn't gotten the memo that the look of war had changed, being mowed down. I do think a flow of drugs into the country is an act of war of some sort, used to destabilize society, just like the Opium Wars in China were used to destabilize a fragile monarchy.

As it looks like SCOTUS looks to further disembowel the unelected administrative state, I hope Congress crawls back its power.

Dave Vierthaler
9h

This topic will get full review of right and left. I hope it gets full unbiased review of not only right and wrong but legal and illegal. I know little about maritime law but I have read that ships that are not sailing under a flag, in international waters, is not protected by any country. Do a scenario, if this were a truck hauling arms across the desert (or even a wedding where terrorists were) and a certain President (not this one) called for drone strikes only to have secondary drone strikes hit as rescue has started, would their be a fuss? This case and the case about drug cartel boats, declared terrorists, double taps, etc. need to be done. I should not be done in front of the public and public opinion. Wartime law, International law, Maritime law, rules of engagement, declarations of terrorists, etc, is all too much for be tried in the court of public opinion…including mine…in which I find this action to protect the USA from the onslaught of cartels and drugs worthy…IMHO.

