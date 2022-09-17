Free Speech With Intellectual Thought

Wrong Speak is Orwellian sounding by design. Many of us feel as if our voices are being suppressed because our viewpoints vary slightly from the mainstream narrative.

Wrong Speak Publishing is an outlet for these people to feel uninhibited with how they express themselves in our Opinion section and an avenue to cover news stories that other outlets aren’t giving enough or any attention to.

Wrong Speak Publishing includes book releases featured on major book platforms (Available in e-book and physical form), a vast opinion section featuring articles written by people from all walks of life, and news that dives deep into stories you should know about. If you are interested in joining our efforts, please contact us.

We are focused on composing intellectual, critical, and personable writings and news stories that should inspire thoughts and conversations. We do not condone hatred, but we are not afraid to dive deeper into topics that are deemed taboo.

Want to be an Opinion contributor?

Our contributors are thought-provoking and genuine people from around the world. They are everyday people from all over the world who just want to be heard.

E-Mail submissions@wrongspeak.net or fill out this contact form.

Want to be a News contributor?

Are you a citizen journalist who wants to get a news story circulated?

E-Mail news-submissions@wrongspeak.net or fill out this contact form.

Have a News Tip?

Are you someone who has a news tip about a matter you think deserves covering?

E-Mail news-tips@wrongspeak.net or fill out this contact form.