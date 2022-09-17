Wrong Speak Publishing

Free Speech With Intellectual Thought

Wrong Speak is Orwellian sounding by design. Many of us feel as if our voices are being suppressed because our viewpoints vary slightly from the mainstream narrative.

Wrong Speak Publishing is an outlet for these people to feel uninhibited with how they express themselves in our Opinion section and an avenue to cover news stories that other outlets aren’t giving enough or any attention to.

Wrong Speak Publishing includes book releases featured on major book platforms (Available in e-book and physical form), a vast opinion section featuring articles written by people from all walks of life, and news that dives deep into stories you should know about. If you are interested in joining our efforts, please contact us.

We are focused on composing intellectual, critical, and personable writings and news stories that should inspire thoughts and conversations. We do not condone hatred, but we are not afraid to dive deeper into topics that are deemed taboo.

Want to be an Opinion contributor?

Our contributors are thought-provoking and genuine people from around the world. They are everyday people from all over the world who just want to be heard.

E-Mail submissions@wrongspeak.net or fill out this contact form.

Want to be a News contributor?

Are you a citizen journalist who wants to get a news story circulated?

E-Mail news-submissions@wrongspeak.net or fill out this contact form.

Have a News Tip?

Are you someone who has a news tip about a matter you think deserves covering?

E-Mail news-tips@wrongspeak.net or fill out this contact form.

People

Judson Stacy Vereen

@judsonvereen
Renaissance Man.

Audra Worlow

@audraworlow
Contributing Editor @wrongspeakpub. Former Criminal Law Paralegal for the Prosecution, Now devoted Catholic, Wife, Mother, and Writer. I write about a variety of topics including science, pop culture, politics, philosophy, crime and cultural issues.

Christy Kelly

@humanityassemble
Christy, a Pepperdine Law grad, mediator, advocate for fathers’ rights, & the creator of Swing Your Vote™. She blends law, politics, & community with a human touch. Girl mom, wife to Curtis, & avid hiker, she balances breaking news & breaking trails.

AJAY

@ajaystories
writer, researcher, history nerd.

Dr. Joel Brown FRSA

@joelbrownmd
Christian. Centrist. Critical Thinker.

Laura Woodstock

@laurawoodstock
Christian. Proud wife and mother. Former bartender turned stay-at-home-mom. Freelance writer for Twitchy and Wrong Speak Publishing. Advocate for women and children, including the unborn. Staunch constitutional conservative.

Josh Walkos

@wethefree
Free human

Farahn Morgan

@longroadhome
Daughter, gardener, and writer living in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Haley Kennington

@haleykennington
Investigative journalist, freelance writer, & reporter, ghostwriter, researcher. • News Editor - Wrong Speak Publishing • Res/Archive Editor DW's "What Is A Woman?" • Research Dir & Story Editor for "The Plot Against the President"

Sonja Dahlmans

@sonjadahlmans680530
Theologian, student Islamic Theology. Journalist, writing mainly on the Middle-East, Caucasus and North-Africa. Specialist Gender Specific Religious Persecution.

Adam B. Coleman 

@adambcoleman
Author of "Black Victim To Black Victor", Op-Ed Writer, Public Speaker, and Founder of Wrong Speak Publishing

Adam Johnston

@adamkjohnston
Creator of Conquest Theory | Writing about politics, history, philosophy and religion.

Jeff Charles

@jeffcharlesjr
Jeff Charles is the host of "A Fresh Perspective" podcast a political commentator and satirist who has appeared on Fox News, The Hill's "Rising," Fox Soul, Newsmax, Sky News, and more. Twitter: @jeffcharlesjr Email: jeff@afreshperspectiveshow.com

Ashley Gillett

@freelyashley
Culture, Commentary, and Common Sense
