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alewifey's avatar
alewifey
4h

The AI utopians will probably turn out to be mega-wrong, sure... because AI utopianism has to be correct in essentially EVERY major point in order to be correct overall. (What do you call a utopia with one or more major systemic flaws? A dystopia.)

As for whether you should bet against the AI doomers with equally blithe confidence... Do bear in mind that the AI doomers only have to be right ONCE—about exactly one thing, possibly even only about one aspect of one thing—in order to win the grand prize of infinity I-tokf-you-so's. (E.g., if 999,999,999 vibe-coded highly contagious lethal human pathogens are all laughably clownish failures, while 1 of them turns out to be fundamentally capable of performing its job description, then, arrivederci sayōnara, it's been fun.)

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