Dave Vierthaler
Schrodinger’s Chicken does have nice legs…let’s hope the humor is as good.

Elizabeth
I remember when Drag Queen shows were hilarious holding up a mirror to society so we could laugh at ourselves. And then they went after kids and were no longer so. They were something to be feared. Make-up stores admonished customers to check their thoughts before entering. Like so many other brands, they forgot they were in the biz of selling. But for Woke ideology already beating us down before 2020, I don't think the Covid lockdowns/censorship would have occured. Your fellow Canadian, Jordan Peterson had wrongly hypothesized that conservatives couldn't be funny. This has turned out to woefully untrue because they use truth for humor. Just like the Drag Queens of old introduced inconvenient truths and were funny, Babylon Bee and others have taken that space.

