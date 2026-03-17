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Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
1d

Shame is a necessary physiological function, and one of our 10 core emotions. I have a whole video series on it, but here's the shortcut to shame and guilt.

https://www.zephyrwellness.org/media/2021/2/12/emotional-functioning/#shame

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Crystal's avatar
Crystal
1d

I have a 32-year-old liberal daughter who does this and every time she comes over in her pj bottoms I have just given her a look, and she seems to have stopped doing it. At least when she comes over here any ways. She started doing that when she went away to college.

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