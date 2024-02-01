Nikki Haley is right. The GOP nominee in the 2024 election, will not be running against Joe Biden. They’ll be running against Kamala Harris.

Even though Vice President Harris has been an anchor around Biden’s neck, he has no intentions of getting rid of her. To do so would be difficult and would damage his relationship with black female voters. We need to understand we are stuck with a 2024 Biden-Harris ticket.

In his article “Here’s why Joe Biden won’t be Dumping Kamala Harris as his running mate”, Mark Barabak, summed up the office of the vice president in a single word: afterthought.

As Barabak states, being Vice President requires a high degree of tolerance for indignity and abuse. The job is inherently subservient. The only thing worse than embarrassing the president is to outshine him.

If these are the minimum standards for being the Vice President, then Harris is doing a bang-up job.

The value of being Vice President is that if the administration you are attached to gets elected to two terms, the Vice President often becomes the party’s nominee for president during the next election cycle.

The Vice President does have one very important role that no one wants to see implemented and that is to become president if the elected president dies while in office (John F. Kennedy), resigns, (Richard M. Nixon), or is removed from office through impeachment. This role is outlined in the 25th Amendment to our Constitution.

The Latest Book from Wrong Speak Publishing, “The Luminescence Manual” is Now Available for Purchase at Amazon and Barnes & Noble !!

President Biden is a man who does not appear to be well most of the time. It’s not difficult to find videos on the internet of Biden stumbling over his words or over his own feet. He rarely has any lengthy interaction with the press and when he does, it’s obvious the questions and answers are scripted.

Joe Biden turned 81 on November 20, 2023. If re-elected he will be 82 when he is sworn into office in January of 2025. When he leaves office in 2028, he’ll be 86 years old.

The life expectancy of most men is 83 years.

No one wants to believe that Biden won’t complete a second term; however, that is something everyone needs to seriously consider, especially if your plan is to vote for President Biden. The concern is not so much about how old he is but it’s about his aging and his noticeable cognitive decline.

This is where Nikki Haley gets it right. If the numbers don’t lie, President Biden will not complete a second term and our country will be looking at Kamala Harris as the new president. Although the role of the Vice President can be seen as an afterthought, one thing for sure is you’d better have someone in that position who can immediately switch from being an afterthought to being the leader of the free world.

Nikki Haley, most of America, and I do not believe Harris can be anything other than an afterthought. If she had not run for president in 2020, she’d still be an afterthought. If she wasn’t the first female Vice President would anyone really know or care who she is?

Share

American voters need to consider who they are voting for in 2024. In 2020, the election was more about voting out Trump than it was about voting in Biden. The understanding needs to be that if you vote for Biden in 2024, you are voting for a Harris administration.

The accomplishments of the Biden administration are few if any. Our nation went from working toward securing the southern border to wide open borders. We went from low inflation to enduring record-high inflation. We went from being respected by our foreign adversaries to becoming involved in potential conflicts with China and Russia.

We are involved in financing a war in Ukraine and a conflict in the Middle East. Our military is more interested in making sure we use everyone’s proper pronouns and pushing the transgender and DEI agenda. Although they’ve started to come down, the price of gas at one time was well over $4.00 a gallon. We used to be energy-independent; now we are begging for oil from our enemies. Crime is up in most major cities, and interest rates, which were at 2-3% are now at 6% coming down from a high of around 8%.

We’ll get the same, if not worse, with a Harris administration.

A vote for Biden is a vote for a Harris administration. If you pull the lever for Biden, you will usher in an administration that the world will look at as an afterthought.

At this point in history, our nation cannot afford to be anyone’s afterthought. If Kamala Harris becomes the next President of the United States, she will continue to make our nation subservient to our enemies. We will continue to be an embarrassment on the world stage and President Harris will remain a subservient, embarrassing afterthought.

Of course, this assumes the DNC doesn’t put some other Democrat up as their candidate during their convention this summer in Chicago. Hopefully, the DNC sees what we see and understands the need to get rid of Harris, by getting rid of President Biden as their nominee.

The best course of action is to vote for the GOP nominee because it’s the smart thing to do.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.