When RFK Jr. joined the Trump campaign, he coined the phrase MAHA, Make America Healthy Again, and focused attention on an epidemic of major proportions in America. Despite the ready availability of medical treatments and the superior infrastructure that provides sanitation and drinking water for the vast majority, America has a decidedly unhealthy population.





COVID-19 exposed the low baseline health in America. Despite having the most advanced healthcare system in the world, the US had the worst results from COVID. Nearly all the COVID deaths were the elderly with age and disease-weakened immune systems, or younger adults with multiple co-morbidities including asthma, diabetes, and obesity. The fact is, that people with disease or compromised immune systems are always vulnerable. What is alarming is that currently, this group represents nearly 40% of the American population. That would be over 140 million Americans. Poor health is an epidemic.



Despite spending the most money on health and medicine, the US has the least healthy population in the developed world. These two facts are not independent.



As a nation, we are not getting healthier, we are getting sicker. The next generation of American children is predicted to not outlive their parents for the first time in history. The young generation is fatter, sicker, and has more fertility problems than any previous generation. Autism is 50 times higher and rising fast. Diabetes and cancers are also on the rise.



Because it didn’t stop the disease or transmission, and because the 20 and under demographic was in near zero danger from COVID, the COVID vax was unnecessary for most young people. Yet, we continue to jab our youth as young as six months old repeatedly. Babies have gone into shock after COVID shots, children and young adults have had severe cardiac events, and aggressive cancers rarely seen in the younger population have spiked. And still, we jab.

And it’s not just the COVID vax. The general vaccine schedule for children includes two vaccines at birth, eight at 2 months, 4 months, and 6 months, ten more at 12 months, and four more at 15 and 18 months of age. Twenty-seven shots before the age of two. There is a lineup of shots required to get into kindergarten and more throughout school. By the time they exit high school, American children have had 40 or more shots of 18 different vaccines.



More children every year are put on strong, mind-altering medications. Over six million kids are now taking one or more of ADHD, antidepressant, antipsychotic, mood stabilizer, anticonvulsive, anti-anxiety, or sleep-inducing medications. These are the broad categories. A short list you have probably seen in ads includes Adderall, Ritalin, Concerta, Prozac, Zoloft, Cymbalta, Elavil, Haldol, Abilify, Lithium, Xanax, Ambien and Lexapro.

There are hundreds of drugs to choose from, with more created every year. Black box warnings on these heavy drugs are so numerous they require a separate large insert. While these drugs are supposed to be improving mental health, the rate of children and adolescents committing suicides and homicides has been steadily climbing as well. Doesn’t anyone care?



All these supposed healthful medications are coming from Big Pharma companies that have been fined over $123 billion dollars since 2000 for false or deceptive practices, fraud, or for selling poorly tested drugs that turn out to be directly harmful or highly addictive and ripe for abuse. This happens because Big Pharma has captured the agencies tasked with overseeing and approving the drugs. The FDA and NIH are so deep in bed with Big Pharma that they are virtually indistinguishable, with personnel revolving back and forth, and Big Pharma money financing much of the testing and oversight activities. Big Pharma is destroying the health of our kids.

Our grocery chains put empty calorie processed foods on prominent displays where kids can demand them from frazzled mothers. A recent Northeastern University study found that 70% of all the food products in a typical grocery store are ultra-processed with low nutritive value and artificial chemical additives. Is it any wonder we have unhealthy, overweight kids?



Hormones in meat and dairy products disrupt the endocrine system and accelerate or delay puberty, wreaking havoc on our youth. Toxins like pesticides and chemical food additives contribute to declining health. Over 72% of kids under eighteen are overweight, out of shape, or both. The age-standardized prevalence of overweight/obesity in 2021 among children/young adolescents was 36.2% in males and 37.2% in females. Among older adolescents, the prevalence in males and females was 46.7% and 50.8%, respectively.



Do we fix or eliminate destructive food products and enhance nutrition, or expand physical exercise programs our children desperately need? No. The solution offered follows the medico-pharmaceutical profit model of only treating symptoms. Ozempic, a diabetes drug that alters hormone levels and intentionally disrupts the glandular system, was discovered to have a side effect of weight loss.

Naturally, it is exploding as a quick fix for fat kids and fat adults who do not have diabetes. This has not been properly studied in long-term, double-blind trials, but already known side effects include thyroid tumors, pancreatitis, loss of vision, hypoglycemia, gallbladder issues, and kidney failure.



The buried lede is that we are actively destroying the health of our youth. The toughest thing to confront is evil. Our medical establishment, Big Pharma, and the government agencies that are supposed to improve and protect our health are instead destroying health. Doesn’t get much more evil than that. It is certainly time to Make America Healthy Again.

Ed Thompson is a podcaster, columnist, and author of educational and fiction books with over 25 years of experience as a tutor and teacher. Learn More.

