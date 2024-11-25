There are countless claims that the Democrat political machine stole the 2020 presidential election. Yet according to “the government” and its lapdogs in the mainstream media, no significant fraud has been proven. This, even though it has been conclusively shown that in some voting precincts, there were more votes than registered voters. Unsurprisingly legitimate government investigations into voter fraud have been as rare as the efficient operation of a government agency. Why would there be? No one who is part of the Biden administration wants to undermine the election that put them in positions of power.

Although voter fraud can be difficult to prove, the statistics of recent elections strongly indicate that what may be difficult to prove is statistically implausible (provided you deal in facts and logic, and/or don’t believe that, “Truth is a distraction that is preventing us from finding consensus”.

According to the statistics compiled by The American Presidency Project, for the presidential elections from 1980 through 2016, the highest number of voters recorded was 136,787,187 in 2016, which represented 59.2% of the voting-eligible population. In the 2020 presidential election, 158,481,688 voters turned out at the polls, representing 65.9% of the voting-eligible population- an increase of 21,694,501 voters.

As expected, election fraud deniers ascribe the increase of 21.5+ million (from the 2016 to 2020 elections) to a widespread dislike of President Donald Trump. That might have some validity if we lived in a world that did in fact have Tooth Fairies making nocturnal visits to children who had lost teeth. But in the world where inflation has caused the Tooth Fairy to cancel the Cash for Teeth program, the statistics of the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections show that population increases have no relevance to voter turnout.

In the 2024 presidential election, 148,050,521 voters cast ballots- 10,431,167 fewer votes than in 2020. That begs the question, “Where did an additional 21.5+ million voters come from between 2016 and 2020, and where did 10+ million voters go when they disappeared between 2020 and 2024? Raising even more questions is the fact that between 2020 and 2024, the Democrat candidate’s vote count decreased by 8,382,510 while the Republican candidate’s vote total increased by 1,676,246. Let’s assume that the increase in Republican voters was due to Democrats and Independents switching their preference- that still leaves 6,706,264 Democrat voters who vanished. Or never existed. (The vote counts above are as of 11/12/24.)

Of the many factors affecting the number of votes counted, is the security of an election and there is no doubt that the 2020 election was the least secure election in history. The COVID pandemic provided the perfect cover for election shenanigans ranging from unmanned ballot drop boxes to ballot harvesting to late-night vote counts with no oversight. That cover was unavailable in 2024.

Yet, there are current claims that the reason for the drop in votes from 2020 to 2024 is because not all the votes have been counted yet. In a November 12th post regarding the 2024 election, factcheck.org stated, “But, really, there’s nothing nefarious going on. It’s just that not all of the ballots have been counted yet.” That’s a clever attempt to justify the difference between the 2020 and 2024 vote counts, but nine days after the election, it’s a Tooth Fairy dream that the ballots of 6-odd million Democrat voters will fall out of the sky. Between November 12th and the 14th Harris’s vote count increased by 100,815 while Trump’s count increased by 85,311. That doesn’t make much of a dent in the 6+ million Democrat votes that disappeared between 2020 and 2024.

Another statistic that is a strong indication of voter fraud is the number of legal cases that have resulted in convictions. According to the Heritage Foundation's voter fraud map, there have been hundreds of voter fraud convictions in recent years. Many of these predate the 2020 presidential election, but there are enough to make claims of no voter fraud patently false. The only question is whether voter fraud was extensive enough to change the election’s outcome. (The fact that the Heritage Foundation is a conservative organization is irrelevant. The cases of voter fraud cited were adjudicated in the courts within each state.)

Of course, none of these statistics proves that voter fraud changed the outcome of the 2020 election, just as finding a dollar bill beneath a pillow in place of a lost tooth doesn’t prove the Tooth Fairy exists. It all depends on what you want to believe. And whether you consider truth a distraction.

