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Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
4d

They do know. They refuse to believe they were wrong. The denial continues today, six years later, and now people treat the whole thing as ancient history. Sad.

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
11h

Few have a concept of how many still think Fraudci is a hero and being unfairly harassed. There are those who don't want to acknowledge what was/is taking place because it would threaten ther perception of reality.

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