Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it- George Santayana

Has anyone else noticed that our experts (those with advanced degrees) have been behaving more like political actors rather than experts? Initially, I thought I was imagining things, but the list of absurd “expert opinions” has been growing sometimes by the day, sometimes by the hour.

“Black Victim To Black Victor” Book by Adam B. Coleman. Rated 4 1/2 Stars on Amazon!

“Adam B. Coleman puts his arm around the people he has lived amongst his whole life, providing them with honest and incredibly personal insight.”

“Wow. I had no idea when I started to read this book, how important the message is for every single one of us.”

Wrong Speak Publishing’s First Book! Purchase Now from WSP’s Store or Amazon!

Imagine, for example, sitting in front of a congressional hearing stating that you don’t believe biological men have an advantage over biological women in sports. How then do these “experts” explain away an entire website compiling statistics comparing high school men’s sports to women’s Olympic sports that shows no woman would ever win a single medal if women were forced to compete against men at a professional level?

Imagine stating with a straight face that the BMI is “racist” and perpetuates “historical harm”, and that being overweight isn’t unhealthy. But yet how do these “experts” explain the direct link between heart disease and obesity, due to the increased need for oxygen and blood required to maintain a larger body?

Imagine stating that children “know their gender”, as young as three years old, yet also stating that children are not able to distinguish fantasy from reality on the same level as an adult, until roughly 7-8 years old.

Imagine stating that printing money (and our government spending money) doesn’t cause inflation, something that I learned in a basic economics class in high school. But if Jerome Powell and Joseph Stiglitz are correct, and the equation MV=Py is “old science” and government spending doesn’t cause inflation, how do they explain the chart below?

Imagine stating that intersex disorders, something that has been known about, arguably since the dawn of time, and affects at most 1.7% of the population, means that “sex is a spectrum.” But yet how do they explain why only two gametes exist, and in fact only two gametes exist in all sexually reproducing species here on earth? This is the equivalent of arguing that because some people are born without ten fingers, that the number of fingers people are born with is a “spectrum.”

And most of all imagine being offended that “disrespect for the experts” is actually rising in this country as if the “experts” have done nothing at all to earn this disrespect.

This is where we are now. And this is why “appeals to authority” is a logical fallacy.

But most importantly we have to recognize that all of this has occurred before.

Called “Lysenkoism” which occurred under the Soviet Union. It is a term that has come to mean the manipulation of science and “experts” for political gain and social motives.

It is named after a biological scientist named Trofim Lysenko. Lysenko grew up desperately poor and believed wholly in the communist revolution. So, whenever biology clashed with communism, he always sided with communism, in the hopes that biology would conform-it didn’t.

He stated that all science was class by nature, and he rejected science-based farming techniques rooted in genetics and natural selection in favor of what was called Lamarckism.

Lamarckism is the idea that an organism can pass along traits that the organism earned throughout its lifetime to its offspring.

The greatest example of this is the idea that how giraffes developed longer necks is they stretched them over time. Or the idea that you can chop a mouse's tail off, and as a result, the offspring of those mice will have shorter tails or no tail at all. Or a more obvious example, imagine a doctor telling me (I’m five foot four inches tall) that if I do enough stretching exercises, I could become taller.

This is obviously ludicrous, but a lot of people liked Lamarckism because it meant that you did not have to be a servant to your genetics, but rather that nature could be manipulated to bend to our will.

Of course, much in life is free will and governed by personal choices. But my height, my eye color, and hair color, is certainly not among them. And usually those “personal choices” involve choosing how to handle the cards we were dealt in life.

Share

The field of genetics was swiftly declared “bourgeois pseudoscience” by the Soviet Union in favor of Lamarckism. As a result, more than 3,000 biologists were dismissed or jailed, and the government proceeded to publish puff pieces about growing orange trees in Siberia. Millions of people died from starvation and death via starvation was so common that people dropped dead in the street and it didn’t raise any alarms.

In China, his “science” was repeated, and once again, millions of people starved. A painful lesson that truth, and honesty do not bend to ideology.

So what can we do about it?

Well for starters, we need to recognize that we don’t need a “study” to prove what is already readily available to the naked eye. We need to bring back common sense, and if something doesn’t make sense-it isn’t necessarily true.

We don’t need to injure our children, our economy, and ourselves rejecting self-evident truths because an “expert” decides to dismiss decades, sometimes centuries of evidence in favor of whatever sounds “nicer”. We have to start letting the experts know that their ideas, which reek of political activism, need to be logical and motivated toward the finding of truth.

And finally, we have to start accepting life on life’s terms, instead of believing sweet lies. Of course wouldn’t it be nice if our government could pay for every social program imaginable and that it would have no effects on the economy? Or if we could eat as much as we wanted without any consequences? Or maybe one day I could be tall enough (and coordinated enough) to join the WNBA?

Of course, it would. But lies have consequences. And it’s better to live in truth than live in lies.

In closing, we all need to take back our confidence, start thinking for ourselves and ignore the Lysenkos.