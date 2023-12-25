I have thought about this many times while watching or playing with my grandchildren. They are filled with joy; a joy that sadly, the world tries to suck from them slowly, every day of their young life.

I witnessed one of my grandsons, joyfully playing in the grass outside of a restaurant where I sat waiting for the food we had ordered. He ran and tumbled in the grass without a care in the world, with no concern for who might be watching him or what they might be thinking. He laughed and looked at me as I laughed with him.

Other people, coming and going, watched and smiled. They seemed to be enjoying the fun he was having. Today I was taking this same grandson to school. As we were walking to his class, he had a huge smile on his face. He was skipping through the bicycle rake, and enjoying the cool, fresh morning air. I watched him and smiled and thought how wonderful it would be to be that free. So free that you truly don’t have a care in the world and truly don’t care what other people might think about you.

How do we keep that spirit of a child in a child?

How can we as adults get the spirit of a child? A truly free spirit. A spirit that allows us to live without being concerned about what people are saying about us or might think about us. How do we get to a place where we can laugh and play like a child, and not worry about getting dirty or not acting our age?

I like the statement, “I don’t know how to act my age; I’ve never been this age before.”

How do we get to a place where we see joy in the moment, where life has no agenda? What can we do so we enjoy a meal and a dessert we shouldn’t eat because it brings us joy?

As I age, I want to become that grandfather who is fun, who knows how to laugh and play recklessly with his grandchildren. Don’t take this to mean that there are no rules, and anything goes, but in safe boundaries why can’t we all have fun and get dirty and laugh?

I remember one time we took two of our grandsons to a park. It had rained hard earlier that day and there was a huge ditch that was filled with water. I let them run in the ditch and get soaking wet. They ran and fell and laughed and had so much fun.

They may not remember that moment, but I do. I want to pump joy and fun into their lives every time I’m with them, and I want them to see me having fun. I want them to see me swimming in the pool with them, bike riding with them, and lying in the cool grass with them. I want them to know that just because I’m “Pops” doesn’t mean I don’t like to have fun.

My fun meter may decrease many years from now, but I hope the fun memories live on. I hope my grandchildren will remember that Pops was fun, liked to have fun, but most of all allowed them to be comfortable while having fun.

Oh, to be so free, healthy, and happy and have the ability to run and skip and jump and play and enjoy the health and life that God has given us.

Hold on to the joy that dwells in your spirit. Grow that same joy in those you love. Run and skip and play with the youth that surrounds you and let them know, by your actions, that every day is a good day filled with love, peace, and joy. The young people will love and remember you for it and probably grow up healthy, happy, and joyful.

Have a joy-filled Christmas and a super fun New Year.

