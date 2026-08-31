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Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
11h

If Clancy killed someone else’s kids, she’d go to jail for life regardless of her mental problems. Killing your own kids is somehow excused.

Her debt to society is life behind bars, period.

Great article.

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
7h

Noted psychiatrist, Dr. Breggins, wrote a column with some sympathy for her because of the number of medications she was taking. I like Dr. Breggins, and the problem of psych drugs is real, but I pushed back. If anyone knew the problem of taking so many meds, it was a nurse working in a hospital. This is very different from someone taking psych meds, hallucinating, and killing a loved one. Writers like Simone de Beauvoir gave us the notion that women were a social construct. Add to it the toxicity of Cultural Marxists, like Herbert Marcuse, repeating this verbiage but adding that the fake feminine traits would prove useful to the revolution, and voila, you have women celebrating the murder of children just like they celebrated a CEO being murdered by a handsome, well-off dude or Charlie Kirk being murdered. Jordan Peterson pondered what society will look like with women's emotions unhinged. It is a chilling notion. The other day I saw a youngish guy walking in a neighborhood with no shirt, big muscles, visibly agitated and sweaty. I was glad the streets were empty. As a society, we know that such physicality can frame one's house, dig a ditch, or strike you down with a blow. Thus, men are shaped to constrain their ability to use physicality as they might otherwise wish. Right now, women are encouraged to use their emotions and verbal skills without constraint. I am glad more women are recognizing the danger of such women. We need to call out such sickness - not embrace it as an act of herocism.

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