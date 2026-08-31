Listen close. This story starts with a locked basement and three small bodies going cold. January 24, 2023. Duxbury, Massachusetts. A husband walks out with a list of errands: dinner, pharmacy, home. The house is quiet behind him. Quiet like a morgue...

While he is gone, Lindsay Clancy takes their three children downstairs. Cora is five. Dawson is three. Callan is eight months old. She wraps exercise bands around their necks and kills them one by one. Then she cuts herself and jumps from a second-story window. She lives. They die. He comes home to a yard, a dying wife, and three small corpses. His 911 call sounded like an animal being ripped open.

The ending of that night was not a legal theory. It was three coffins smaller than coffee tables, slammed shut in a room that should have held toys. Cora. Dawson. Callan. You do not get to dress this up as “awareness.”

A jury in Massachusetts is deciding what to call her. Her lawyers want postpartum psychosis. If the jury buys it, she is a patient. If they do not, she is a murderer staring at life with no parole.

Now the part her fan club misses. Normal people call it reality.

I spoke with an Ivy League–trained psychiatrist who wants to stay nameless. Not a talk-show performer. A specialist who treats this collapse for a living. The expert was blunt. The drug mix in Clancy’s blood does not turn a nurse into a methodical child killer.

Those combined medicines make people foggy, slow, heavy. They smear a plan. They do not hone one. A person that medicated does not shove a husband out the door on a clock, march three children into a basement, and finish the job before the headlights swing back.

Fog does not keep time.

A plan does.

Postpartum psychosis almost always detonates in the first days or weeks after birth, not when the baby is already eight months old. Eight months is a long stretch to hunt for help, stockpile pills, write in journals, send a man on an errand, then swear the devil snatched the wheel at dinner. Clancy’s version does not sound like an illness. It sounds like a script written after the bodies went cold.

Then the second horror crawled in. This one wears ring lights.

After the trial clips spread, younger mothers started filming themselves scaring or hurting their own kids and calling it support for Lindsay. Shake the baby. Slap the toddler. Hover over the crib like a nightmare. Jam a phone in the face of a child who cannot leave and cannot understand.

They called it sisterhood.

They called it awareness.

It was neither.

It was a séance with an audience.

A baby does not know what a verdict is. A toddler does not know Lindsay Clancy. They know one face in the whole world is supposed to mean milk, love, and safety. Then that face transforms. The voice goes sharp. The hands get rough. A slab of black glass slides between them and the person who was supposed to keep them alive. The child pays in raw fear so the adult can play holy victim for strangers.

Clancy killed three children and a slice of the internet tried to sanctify her. The cameras did not stay in Duxbury. They slithered into other nurseries. States have sued Discord, Roblox, and Meta over platforms that treat kids like disposable currency and give a stage to these unholy performances. This won’t ever stop until social media companies decide to grow a conscience.

Here is why the abuse of men belongs in this story. The Clancy chorus did not build a new machine. It fed the old one: female pain is sacred, a child’s terror is content, and the man who objects is the monster.

If a culture can saint a mother who films a child’s panic, it can brand a father the threat the second he opens his mouth. That is the same spell, just pointed at a different body. First the child is the prop. Then the man is.

Workplaces learned the trick early. DEI rules taught offices to treat male workers like a stain, as if presence itself were the offense. MeToo started as a hunt for real predators and decayed into the same shortcut: an accusation is almost as good as proof. The gym made it content. A woman shows up in a skimpy outfit built to be stared at. A man looks. She films him. Suddenly he is the creep, and she is the victim. The phone does what it did over the crib. It picks a saint and a monster before anyone has time to think.

Female pain gets the halo. The man gets the rope. That is toxic femininity on full display.

A man ruined by a clip, a rumor, or a workplace script cannot sound the alarm about a crib. Fathers are not “in their feelings.” They are doing the math. A culture that can turn three murdered children into a trend, then film the next child’s panic for likes, is not a culture you trust with a locked door.

This environment endangers women. The men who used to come when they screamed have learned that scream can be bait. So, they hesitate. Then they stop coming. Not because the dark got smaller. Because the last decade taught them that running toward it can ruin them too, and the damsel was the monster all along.

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The house does not get safer when the men stop coming home. The thing in the basement does not grow a conscience. Women who clap for cruelty, fake wounds, and child-as-content will not inherit a quieter night.

Three children are already gone. Do not play shocked when men stay outside and let the dark eat whoever is left. All women are in danger because some women are insane. But that is not the scariest part. The scariest part is that the ranks of the insane keep swelling.

Which way, Western man?

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.