Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Eric Swalwell, and Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois top the extensive list of politicians who have celebrated the upcoming May 21, 2024 release of a children’s book centered around gender identity and self-expression.

Source: Press Release obtained by Wrong Speak Publishing

Authored by Dr. Rick Hendrix and Shane Jordan, this book caters to children aged 4 to 8 years old. It showcases illustrations by Jieting Chen portraying various aspects of diversity, including gay and lesbian relationships, as well as trans and nonbinary characters, individuals with disabilities, and, of course, it wouldn't be a children's book for this age group without featuring a drag queen.

Other politicians that support this book being available to children between Pre-K and 3rd grade include:

Tammy Baldwin (U.S. Senator)

Becca Balint (Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore)

Pete Buttigieg (Secretary of Transportation)

Laphonza Butler (Political Strategist and Activist)

John Carney (Governor of Delaware)

Angie Craig (U.S. Representative)

Sharice Davids (U.S. Representative)

Robert Garcia (Mayor of Long Beach)

Michelle Lujan Grisham (Governor of New Mexico)

Maura Healey (Attorney General of Massachusetts)

Kathy Hochul (Governor of New York)

Jay Inslee (Governor of Washington)

Corey Jackson (Political Strategist)

Wes Moore (Candidate for Governor of Maryland)

Phil Murphy (Governor of New Jersey)

Gavin Newsom (Governor of California)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (U.S. Representative)

Chris Pappas (U.S. Representative)

Mark Pocan (U.S. Representative)

Teresa Ruiz (New Jersey State Senator)

Adam Schiff (U.S. Representative)

Kyrsten Sinema (U.S. Senator)

Mark Takano (U.S. Representative)

Ritchie Torres (U.S. Representative)

Andrew Zwicker (New Jersey State Assemblyman)

In addition to politicians, celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Neil Patrick Harris, Kelly Osbourne, and others along with groups like the ACLU, PFLAG, The Human Rights Campaign, and the Trevor Project have lent their reviews to the book’s Amazon pre-order page.

WHAT IS IN THE BOOK?

According to a recent press release, “the story follows a child and their father as they celebrate the beautiful rainbow of diversity in their local LGBTQIA+ community—and lend a helping hand to a nonbinary child who is struggling to love themself.” The reader never finds out if either child is male or female as they remain androgynous and nameless throughout the book.

Publisher’s Weekly describes the book as “lightly instructional” saying:

“Chen’s vibrant hues and energetic scenes convey infectious joy as a child prepares for and attends a Pride parade, celebrating individuality and connection. When it begins to rain, they offer an umbrella—and encouragement—to another child, who feels uncomfortable letting their rainbow shine. And as the rain abates, they join a crowd of people depicted with various abilities, body types, and skin tones under a post-storm rainbow—’the colors of all the love in the world.’ Throughout this lightly instructional feast for the eyes, questions posed by Jordan and Hendrix (‘How does it feel to share what you love?’) invite young readers to reflect on their own relationship to Pride.”

Briefly, the concept of "gender" didn't take on its modern meaning of describing societal roles until 1955 when the arguably disturbed "sexologist" John Money introduced it as such. Before Money's redefinition, "gender" solely referred to a grammatical category, not an individual's identity.

According to Encyclopedia.pub, “It was in the 1970s that feminist scholars adopted the term gender as a way of distinguishing ‘socially constructed’ aspects of male-female differences (gender) from ‘biologically determined"‘aspects (sex).”

However, this children’s book goes beyond displaying different “genders.” Children between the ages of 4 and 8 years old flipping through the 32-page book discover same-sex couples embracing each other, with some seemingly caught mid-kiss. It begs the question why should children be introduced to sexuality at this age?

The Rainbow Parade: A Celebration of LGBTQIA+ Identities and Allies

Some in the Christian community claim that the rainbow is being adopted as a universal sign to represent LGBTQ+ people, as illustrated in this book, in a direct and intentional mockery of their faith. In the Bible, the rainbow is a symbol of God’s grace and promise to never flood the world again. According to some, the use of the rainbow Pride flag to swiftly distinguish and endorse a particular group of individuals is viewed as a defiance against God and His intended design, as outlined in the Bible, ultimately promoting sinful behavior.

According to Britannica, the use of a rainbow flag to represent the LGBTQ+ community “goes back to 1978, when the artist Gilbert Baker, an openly gay man and a drag queen, designed the first rainbow flag. Baker later revealed that he was urged by Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the U.S., to create a symbol of pride for the gay community.”

The book’s publisher, Sourcebooks Kids declares, “WE PROUDLY PUBLISH BANNED BOOKS,” exposing their loyalty to the “anti-book banners” who have fought back against concerned parents and citizens to keep sexually inappropriate books in the hands of school children as well as in public libraries around the country.

MEET THE AUTHORS & THEIR CLOSE PALS:

Activists Dr. Rick Hendrix and Shane Jordan both come from a musical background working as marketers and promoters for artists like Whitney Houston, Miley Cyrus, Queen, and Mariah Carey. It should come as no surprise that 20% of the proceeds from the sale of the book go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Elton John lends a quote to the cover of the book saying, “A warm and colorful journey of what it means to truly love yourself.”

Dr. Rick “Bucky” Hendrix, in the capacity of a political strategist, fulfilled the role of Deputy Faith Advisor for Hillary Clinton during her 2008 presidential campaign, subsequently contributing to her National Finance team in 2016. Clinton’s daughter Chelsea said the children’s book is "filled with warmth, beauty, and a message of pride for who you are and who you love. An important message and read for children, allies, and anyone who needs a reminder of our shared humanity."

Jordan is also a colorful character, with even more colorful associates. His bio states he also worked in marketing for major musical artists but was also on the Hillary for America National Finance Committee from 2008-2016.

Jordan has partnered with Whoopie Goldberg on a CBD and medical cannabis company called Emma & Clyde by WHOOPFAM based in Massachusetts. The View host is quoted on the back of the book saying, “Rick and Shane have crafted a beautiful story about self-acceptance, love, and having the space to be heard.”

Additionally, Mr. Jordan serves on the Board of The Victory Institute, whose website states they aim to “invest in the next generation of LGBTQ+ public leaders, supporting a strong pipeline for members of our community pursuing public service. We work around the globe to increase the number, expand the diversity, and ensure the success of out [sp] LGBTQ+ elected and appointed officials at all levels of government.”

Jordan also serves on the Board of the Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center, which was designated by Barack Obama as the first national monument to tell the story of the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights in 2016.

Hendrix and Jordan also published a book titled “Wear the Damn Mask” published in 2020 is said to teach humans how to be both “stylish and safe” during the COVID-19 pandemic. A quote from Jordan’s CBD business partner Whoopi Goldberg dons the cover calling French bulldog Izzy “a four-legged activist.”

Izzy the Frenchie can be seen making an appearance on almost every page of the upcoming children’s book."By creating stories that encourage open and honest conversations about sexuality and sexual identity, we can help foster kindness and understanding in all children, whether they are LGBTQ or allies," Jordan told LA Magazine.

The Rainbow Parade: A Celebration of LGBTQIA+ Identities and Allies

AGE-APPROPRIATE CONTENT?

But why do children between the ages of 4 and 8 need to have conversations with anyone about sexuality? Most children don’t experience sex ed until they’re in 5th or 6th grade (10-13 years old). Why do some adults have this overwhelming NEED to discuss sex with children so young most don’t know how to tie their shoes yet or write their names in cursive. Some haven’t mastered the art of wiping when they go to the bathroom and grown adults are clambering at the opportunity to “encourage” conversations about sex with children so young they still need a booster seat to ride in a car in most states. Children should have an opportunity to be children without having adult sexual concepts pressed upon them.

This kind of material being pushed to younger and younger audiences is somewhat of a new phenomenon. Not only is it almost impossible to avoid coming across on television, ads, social media, film and music, but sometimes the content is strategically placed to ensure your child sees it. For example, the YouTube Channel Queer Kids Stuff, which is 100% LGBTQ-themed content can be found not only on the main YouTube website/app but is also available to children on YouTube Kids which the video streaming service claims to provide tailored content to certain age groups: Preschool (Ages 4 & under) Younger (Ages 5—8) Older (Ages 9—12). However, specific videos or channels are not searchable on YouTube Kids, meaning these videos and others like them are seen in children’s available video options without ever purposely seeking out LGBTQ+-related content. There is also no way to curate your child’s experience on YouTube Kids. There is no option to block certain channels or to select subjects you do not want your child accidentally exposed to.

The back of the book offers “Rainbow Reflections” to further discuss stereotyping and a glossary of terms including ally, discrimination, gay, gender expression, LGBTQIA+, nonbinary, pride, sexual orientation, stereotypes, and transgender. Just the type of things you’d want to discuss with your four year old. four-year-old.

The same children who change their favorite color or drinking cup weekly should be taught about sexual orientation, gender expression and transgenderism?

A note also in the back of the book written by Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine and Director of the Pediatric Gender Program Christy L. Olezeski, PHD states the following: “Celebrate all the diverse identities you see in books, in school, and in your community and discuss gender diversity and sexuality in age-appropriate ways…Take time to think about your identities and how they may similar to or different from others, including the characters in this book.”

Dr. James Lindsay has been outspoken on how these ideas and concepts being introduced to young children are not only disturbing but detrimental to the child and society as a whole. He spoke with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in 2021 telling him:

“We’re already seeing the damage at the library. What we’re actually seeing is this grooming of young people into the inability to process their gender identity, their sex identity, their sexual identity as they’re going through puberty which is already a difficult and complicated time for that. Their bodies are rapidly changing. In reality, we are transitioning from boys and girls to men and women in that period and that’s a tumultuous and challenging part.

“You go from an asexual child to a sexual adult. Lots of complicated changes are happening. It’s already backfiring because we are grooming children en masse with state endorsement into not knowing how to navigate that difficult period in their lives. We’re grooming them into identity crises that they are then trying to solve by medical means like transition or by adopting a very radical identity. You know, like non-binary or gender fluid or xenogender.”

Marlow asks Lindsay, “What’s the goal? What do they want to accomplish? Is it just pure chaos? Is that the goal or is there something more specific?”

Lindsay replies saying, “If we’re going to be cynical about it, yes, chaos. Absolute chaos. A bunch of people who have identity issues that are developing personality disorders through their formative years.”

Books like this one continue to be printed and pushed into school libraries and public libraries around the country. Parents and concerned citizens who dare to raise their concerns and ask for them to be removed or moved to an older section of the libraries are often met with aggressive pushback, including lawsuits via the American Library Association that are financially backed by some of the same politicians and donors mentioned in this piece.

Faced with seemingly unlimited financial resources for hiring attorneys and initiating legal actions against those who oppose sexually explicit literature, parents and concerned citizens find themselves in a daunting struggle to protect children from such material. If only they had access to comparable grants to defend their rights in contesting inappropriate content.

