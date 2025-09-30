Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nobody Bunchanumbers's avatar
Nobody Bunchanumbers
7h

Note also that the vast bulk of this number is payroll taxes - i.e. taxes that would be paid by any person doing this job. These aren’t extra tax revenues we magically get because these people are here, they’re the exact same tax revenues we would be getting if the job was held by a citizen or legal immigrant (or possibly lower if the illegal is being paid below market wages), but with the added benefit of there often being stolen SSNs and fraud that affects citizen victims involved!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Damon Magness's avatar
Damon Magness
4h

Yes I was trying to understand why wokey liberals like illegal immigrants so much and I kept running into this. Also why do we see so many Hispanic people wearing the Mexican flag? I understand you feel you have heritage to a Latino cultural however a flag is a national political symbol, you are in America. Are you American or do you feel you are a Mexican national? mi hermano…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture