working rich
just now

You are a victim of the media’s focus on the innocent “ Maryland father.” That caballero is a career hoodlum. The examples cited are the exceptions. All are given the opportunity as well as $$$ to self-deport. The illegals need to shape up, self-deport, and apply to come back. A colleague from India flew through Switzerland to Portugal. His Schengen visa has expired. He was on the next flight back to the USA. No nonsense, no exceptions.

Patrick D. Caton
5m

Fair points

