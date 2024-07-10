As a Christian, I am opposed to many aspects of Feminism, and I believe both men and women are responsible for the current condition of our society. That being said, I'm starting to wonder if the campaign being waged against Feminism by many in the conservative media is an attempt to deflect from the real monster devouring our culture: online pornography.

More men than women watch porn, and there are more men on the right than the left. Could influencers just be tailoring their message to appeal to their audience? Saying that everything is Feminism's fault gives men a way to avoid responsibility and protect their debauchery. According to Genesis 3:12, men blaming women for all the evil in the world isn't a new tactic. They just have more sophisticated technology now.



Women's desire for equality has become the catch-all excuse for just about anything that ails disgruntled men. Some have expressed concern over the number of women in the role of heroes in movies. They claim it's because women are trying to replace men. The recent stigmatization of empathy on the right has apparently left these men unencumbered by the burden of seeing a woman's point of view. At the risk of causing these men to stress, may I suggest that the vast numbers of young men in their basements watching porn may cause women to find the idea of being their own hero very appealing.

Many online respond to the accusation of men shirking their responsibilities by saying, "If women want to be treated as equal, they shouldn't expect any level of chivalry." So, at least, they're transparent about their terms. These men consider the male-female relationship entirely transactional—a protection racket. "Either I'm your god, or you're on your own." It is much easier to devalue women when you watch them exploited online on a regular basis.



Even the mildest defense of Feminism is often met with the accusation that it has caused the death of over 60 million immaculate conceptions since Roe v. Wade. Wait, those weren't immaculate conceptions. There was only one of those. If they weren't immaculate conceptions, there must have been an earthly cause for these pregnancies. I'm not a doctor but I'm guessing there was a man involved. In fact, many pro-life organizations say most women would not have aborted their child if the father had wanted the baby. It's starting to sound like equal pay isn't the problem here.

Of course, some women are selfish and have abortions of convenience, but that's the exception. Also, there are men whose babies were aborted against their will, but again, it's the exception. If we want to save unborn children, we must redirect our scorn toward the industry that trains young men to see women as disposable receptacles. Further diminishing men's view of women by overreacting to Feminism is counterproductive.



Many use the careerism of the past fifty years and the toll it has taken on children to discredit all forms of Feminism. It's Lawn Dart morality. Some people didn't use them responsibly, so no one is allowed to have them anymore. They act like a mother's only options are subjecting their child to the trauma of daycare or trodding barefoot in the backyard with their baby in one arm and a chicken in the other. I must hasten to say that if you're a woman and homesteading is your jam—more power to you. I do wonder, though, what if it's a scheme by men to trick women into permanent camping?

Anyway, those who despise women's equality emphasize the importance of child-rearing and homemaking but diminish the value of these skill sets by saying they aren't transferable to any other sphere of responsibility. It is foolish and childish. However, it's much easier to sell misogyny when many in your audience need a scapegoat for the bitterness, guilt, and shame caused by their ugly habit.



Many honorable conservative men have not had their minds distorted by the use of pornography, or, by the grace of God, they have recovered from it. They have not allowed this scourge to degrade their perception of women as many on the left and right have done. They see women as different but equal. They recognize the contributions women make in our communities. However, conservative media should not assist those who want to use the warped culture created by online porn to worm their way into society and subjugate women. Conservatives must be a bulwark against the erosion of respect for the value of women.

