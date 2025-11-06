Wrong Speak Publishing

Luc Lelievre
10h

What you are refering to, seems to be the late Dietrich Bonhoeffer's thesis on 'stupidity'. Bonhoeffer first notice this phenomena unravel in post-Weimar's Germany... leading its people to a blood-thisty dictatorship.

BeadleBlog
9h

The democrats use Alice in Wonderland logic. This is how we get "No Kings Rallies."

