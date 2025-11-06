The October 18th “No Kings” rallies were well-orchestrated, well-financed, and praised by the legacy media. Yet they defy logic and reason. They were attended by protesters freely speaking about a variety of issues, including restrictions on free speech. That’s the equivalent of people at an all-you-can-eat buffet protesting that there’s a lack of food.

Organized and funded primarily by socialist groups, the “No Kings” protests were attended by people who are emotionally unstable, suffer from low informationitis, are paid to participate, or some combination thereof. The rallies themselves were last-gasp efforts by the left to denigrate a duly elected president.

It comes as no surprise that, ironically, those who are demanding “No Kings” have been supporting those who would be kings for many years. The former government officials with king-envy didn’t attempt to be crowned, as that is so 18th Century. Instead, those who would be 21st-century kings attempted to push socialism as a means of establishing a throne from which they could reign.

Like communism, socialism is a form of government that operates much like a monarchy, wherein the state has the power to control virtually every aspect of its citizens’ lives. For the weak-minded, the appeal of socialism is the illusion of a cornucopia of free services, equality of income, and of everyone holding hands and singing Kumbaya.

In fact, socialism offers nothing of the sort. Rather, it transfers wealth from those who produce to those who regulate. In all socialist countries, ”the king” (called a prime minister, president, or similar title), along with his friends and allies, live high on the hog, while the average citizen struggles. The simple proof of that is the constant flow of people fleeing (or attempting to flee) socialist countries and emigrating to the United States.

But the “No Kings” protesters , pawns, fueled by emotion and Democrat talking points, choose to ignore that reality as they also ignore that Donald Trump is no more a king than were any of the nation’s founding fathers. He is nothing more than the duly elected president of the United States of America. The true issues that the pawns attending “No Kings” events are railing against are that while the Democrats’ socialist agenda has crashed and burned, Trump is enforcing federal laws with which they disagree.

Specifically, the “No Kings” pawns claim that Trump is acting like a king because Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is arresting and deporting illegal immigrants. They also deem it a kingly action for Trump to support the protection of ICE agents and government property, and of course, only a king would attempt to reduce crime in crime-ridden cities. And in spite of the fact that they have been freely speaking against Trump for years, they continuously cry that their right to free speech has been, or will be, trampled.

Yet for all the anti-Trump rhetoric, the majority of Americans agree with the actions Trump has taken. They also appreciate his perfect troll of the “No Kings rallies participants in which he stated, “A HUGE THANK YOU to all “No Kings” protesters yesterday! I was very concerned a king was trying to take my place, but thanks to your tireless efforts, I am STILL YOUR PRESIDENT! Great job all!!!”

Rather than “No Kings” rallies, there should have been “No Queens” rallies prior to the 2024 presidential election. Kamala Harris received no votes from Democratic voters to be a candidate for president. High-ranking members of the Democratic National Convention coronated her queen by mandating her name be on the ballot in the general election.

But I digress. If any administration was run like a king was in charge, it was Joe Biden’s. The puppet masters who controlled Biden and his administration, in fact, did the very things that “No Kings” protesters are campaigning against. Yet “No Kings” rallies were nowhere to be seen because those in charge at the time would not allow them.

Among other assaults on freedom, during the Biden era, parents protesting at school board meetings were targeted by then Attorney General Merrick Garland. In 2021, Garland issued a memorandum directing the FBI to investigate parents’ protests at school board meetings. Local police have jurisdiction over local issues like protests that turn violent. There was no need for the FBI to be involved other than to kill free speech.

It doesn’t end there. A press release from the US House Judiciary Republicans stated, “The other point is that Garland’s memorandum is a violation of the First Amendment rights of parents and seeks “to intimidate parents into silence via the threat of federal agents coming to their homes to “investigate” their attempts to effectively participate in and freely discuss the education of their children.“

The press release continues, “According to the statement, one example involves the FBI investigating whether a mom was a threat to her local school board because she belonged to a “right wing mom’s group” known as “Moms for Liberty” and because she “is a gun owner.” The allegation against the Moms for Liberty parent was reported to the FBI via a hotline set up last fall by Garland. Another example was an investigation into a father who opposed mask mandates. Garland’s hotline was also used in that case, alleging that the father in question “fit the profile of an insurrectionist,” and “rails against the government,” and the complainant claimed he “has a lot of guns and threatens to use them.” The complaint against the father turned out to be meritless after an FBI agent interviewed the complainant, who admitted they had ‘no specific information or observations of . . . any crimes or threats’.”

The August 2022 FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is another event in which the Biden administration functioned like it was being run by a king. A search warrant was issued by- you guessed it- Merrick Garland-because after Trump left office in 2021, he was in possession of government documents, many of which were classified. Presidents have the authority to “declassify” classified documents, and it was never conclusively proven whether the documents in his possession had or had not been declassified.

What isn’t in question is that Joe Biden had classified documents in his garage dating from the time he was vice president. Former vice presidents have no legal right to possess classified documents, yet no charges were brought against Biden.

Perhaps the “No Kings” movement didn’t take any action against Biden because prosecutor Robert Hur had stated, “at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Hur went on to state, “it would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then a former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

Share

Neither Hur nor anyone else noted that when Biden took the classified documents and stored them in his garage, he was not “well into his eighties”. He was vice president from 2009 to 2017 when his age ranged from 67 to 75. If he was incapable of having a mental state of willfulness at that time, what genius nominated him to be vice president?

In fact, Biden was not prosecuted because a king within his administration prevented it. And that lack of judicial action was enthusiastically supported by the same groups that organized and participated in the “No Kings” protests targeting President Trump.

Which goes to prove that those calling for “No Kings” are not opposed to a king. They just want it to be their king.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.