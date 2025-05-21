Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
6h

This piece is simultaneously terrifying, beautiful, depressing, and inspirational. I thank you for writing it and will be sharing it across media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan's avatar
Susan
10h

Powerful article and I cannot imagine how difficult it was to write. Your experience resonates deeply with my own about the trauma of cancer treatment. My husband endured agonizing treatment and surgeries for pancreatic cancer. Whatever the cancer outcome, the treatments and surgeries have profound consequences, physical and emotional. Thank you for talking about this.

One small writing point, you didn’t plot up the stairs to talk to your wife, you plodded.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture