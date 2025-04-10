Seeing the attitude many Christians have toward women since I got on social media a few years ago has been one of the most disappointing experiences of my life. The brutishness of most who call themselves complementarians is disturbing but revealing. I worry this view of the Bible will alienate young women and hurt our witness.





A central point of complementarianism is how it defines biblical Headship. It's expressed in many shades but always makes men the last word in the family and gives women a supporting role. Its adherents often say husbands and wives need a tie-breaker, treating marriage like a children's game. This view distorts the partnership God created in Genesis 1 to rule over His creation.



Making wives subordinate to their husbands infantilizes them and stunts their ability to mature in Christ. Not to mention, interpreting the Bible to say the Lord wants women to be physically intimate with someone who has authority over them is warped and slanders God.

Christians are supposed to be citizens of the Kingdom of God, not ancient, pagan, patriarchal Greece. To read anything more than protection into the symmetry of what 1 Corinthians 11:3 says about Christ and husbands is idolatry. Husbands are not mini gods to their wives.



The defenses I read of complementarianism remind me of the things I heard racists say about slavery when I lived in the Deep South back in the 80s. Often, it is something like, "You just don't understand; if there is a loving master of the family, the wife will enjoy being subject to him."

Not surprisingly, now that misogyny has been securely ensconced in Christian culture in recent years, racism is beginning to raise its ugly head again in some circles. Once we accept a compromise of God's principles in one area, we open the door to more and more abuse.

The promotion of complementarianism seems to be especially prevalent on social media. I guess when your message is that God wants people in a loving union blessed by Him to have a dominant-submissive relationship, it's easier not to look people in the eye. I've noticed that many of the foot soldiers in the comments on social media who push this misogynistic view are middle-aged divorced men.

I remember back in the 80s and 90s, it was all the rage for guys to pursue aloof women. Loving and devoted girls were seen as clingy, so they were rejected. The colder a girl was, the more valuable they perceived her to be. So when a guy finally managed to marry one of these ice queens, surprise, she divorced him.



Today, these disgruntled men seem to be taking the pain of their poor life choices out on all of womankind, blaming feminism for their ills. They go all over social media, advocating for the subjugation of women. They poison the minds of the younger generations of men so they will end up lonely and bitter like them. It makes me wonder how much their influence has contributed to the plummeting numbers of family formation.

We shouldn't teach young people they have to be shoehorned into rigid gender roles to have a lasting family. We should encourage them to have relationships based on love and mutual respect. In fact, according to Christ, love should always be our foundation.



Jesus advised us how to understand His word in Matthew 22:37-40 "Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like unto it; Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.

On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets." So, how we interpret the Bible seems to be a kind of Rorschach test for the heart. He reinforced this point by saying we will know good teachers by their fruit (Matthew 7:15-16). In Galatians 5:22-23 fruit is defined as "Love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance." I don't see pride anywhere on the list.

The scholarship providing evidence for women's equality in the Bible is readily available, and many complementarians are very educated, so they're either ignoring the truth or they have chosen their self-interest. As Jesus said, the whole of the law rests on love. Therefore, a godly heart under the guidance of the Holy Spirit helps us understand the Bible.

God warned us in Genesis 3:16 that as a result of the fall, men would often be bullies. However, when we put our trust in Christ and the sacrifice He made for us on the cross, He gives us a new nature, a new heart. So, which nature are these complementarians serving?

