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Tetro's Takes!'s avatar
Tetro's Takes!
22m

You had me at Rubio and all his hats. 😉

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Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
1h

Don't forget the individual states that just flipped blue (Texas, e.g.) that are now all gung-ho to strip gun rights. Look for Congress to push a national Red Flag Law or something similar. Also keep an eye on Richard Pan from California to shill for Big Pharma even harder now that he's in DC and to push something akin to the vax mandate and to strip doctor and patient rights like he did when he was in Sacramento.

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