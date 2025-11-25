I love memes! If a picture is worth a thousand words, a meme is worth two. They can be funny, provocative, insulting, and funny. Did I mention they were funny? Ya, those are the ones I like the most.

Harsh but true. And funny. Especially if you’re an introvert, comedy is subjective, though, so maybe you don’t agree. If not, you can just read it and move along.

Serious memes sometimes cause problems, though. Take this one for example:

I posted it a while back because I believe in personal rights, freedoms, and individual achievement, and am concerned that the very real problems we see today are resulting in too many people showing a willingness to trade their freedom for illusory “solutions.” Communism, fascism, and transgenderism all insist that you identify as a member of a group rather than as an individual. They use fear and hatred to divide while promising that they have the solutions to all of your problems.

Seems pretty straightforward, doesn’t it?

I even included this line when I posted the meme: Like most memes, this is a simplification. But not much of one. That’s not a lot to read. Short enough to tweet, and the time it takes to read should even be manageable by the TikTok addicts.

Guess what?

No joy. Many replied, trying to explain to me how this was a simplification. You mean like I said it was?

Sigh.

I’m not sure how much less I can write before people read the words.

The “best” reply though, was:

This is complete fiction. It’s not a simplification, is a delusion spread by America and it’s idea of exceptionalism. Let me be clear, individualism means human isolation and the associated division.

This is, of course, utter nonsense.

A warning to beware collectivism is not a call to cast off the “shackles” of society and run off to the woods to live on hazelnuts, or pinecones, or whatever unappetizing tree detritus is prevalent where you live. It is meant to remind those amongst us who tie their identity too tightly to a group that they are individuals and that it is the individual who is the correct focus of society.

There are two possible reasons that someone is unable to understand this:

People see a meme and expect the depth one would associate with a PhD thesis. People can’t be bothered to do 30 seconds of research.

I can’t help people with #1. Except perhaps to say, it’s a meme! Lighten up!

I can help with number two, though, so here:

Source: Collectivism vs. Individualism: Similarities and Differences

Communism, using one obvious example of collectivism, will tell you that your individual problems (unaffordability, lack of housing, etc.) are caused by other groups (ex., the rich, capitalists, etc.). Communists promise that your personal freedom can only be guaranteed by the collective.

In other words, your individual freedom is under assault by groups, and the solution is to subordinate your individuality to a different group.

It is a form of mental gymnastics that makes the head spin.

We are all members of groups, society being the largest. Insofar as these groups matter, it is only because they consist of individuals. Without groups, individuals remain. Without individuals, groups disappear.

I cannot make it simpler than that.

Society exists to protect the individual, not the other way around. Yes, individuals should protect society… provided that the society in question fulfills its duty to protect the rights of individuals. We agree to be governed because we understand that a certain level of security is necessary to ensure our freedom.

“Where there is no law, there is no freedom.” -- John Locke

As individuals, people are free to determine their own identities. However, when people identify more as a member of a group than as an individual, they have lost their way.

All rational action is in the first place individual action. Only the individual thinks. Only the individual reasons. Only the individual acts. -- Ludwig von Mises

There may be strength in numbers, but there is only freedom in individualism.

Phil is a freelance writer, Canadian Navy veteran, and classical liberal. He has lived and worked in both Canada and the United States and currently resides in Vancouver, British Columbia where he writes on politics, individual rights, free speech, and anything else that catches his fancy.

As you may have picked up from this article he’s now trying his hand at humor. You can find some of what he finds funny here

