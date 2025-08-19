Wrong Speak Publishing

Elizabeth
5h

I live in CA. The Dems have made sure they have a super majority at every turn. We are living off the fumes of things built when it was balanced. LA is imploding - or should I say burning.

The Radical Individualist
7h

The real problem is the two political parties. They are the ones causing these problems, and they have NO authority to run governments. The parties aren't branches of government. They aren't recognized in the constitution. They are just special interest groups that have managed to take complete control of out governments.

Gerrymandering is a symptom, not the disease. Get RID of the two parties.

As for states that don't Gerrymander, they may feel good about themselves, but they are also marginalizing themselves. Such a state has less clout in congress. Still, the solution is to do away with the two parties.

