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Keith Doyon's avatar
Keith Doyon
13h

I have found that most of life has been a "me" problem.

My bicycle shortened distances I needed to walk. My scooter shortened that even more even as it gave me more time available at each end. Not using that time to exercise, that was on me.

Same with thinking!

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MSB's avatar
MSB
19m

Excellent summary of new tech supposedly making people dumber. Very wise take on it's how you use a tool, and the need to be balanced (not obsessive) on both sides of the argument.

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