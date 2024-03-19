The murder of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley isn’t the first case involving an accused murderer who was in this country illegally. And it won’t be the last.

Those violent deaths are in addition to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who died from fentanyl and other drugs that have poured in through the southern border.

Democrats have done little to stem the flow of illegal immigrants or drugs. Their sole concern appears to be allowing as many illegal immigrants into the country as possible to use the resulting population increase to create more voting districts that heavily favor Democrat candidates.

Not including deaths caused by fentanyl, the impact of the open border policy is staggering. The crimes for which illegal immigrants have been convicted are listed in the table below, which can be found on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency’s website. Note that the listings are for convictions, not for indictments.

The statistics in the table above conclusively demonstrate the false Democrat claims the open border policy has not led to a significant increase in crime. Note the dramatic rise in all crimes committed by illegal immigrants between fiscal years 2020 and 2021. Also note the fiscal year 2024 data is as of February 13, 2024.

The Biden Administration hasn’t just ignored the open border, it has taken steps to keep it open by destroying fences put up by state governments and ordering border patrol agents to turn a blind eye to the flood of immigrants illegally entering the country.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Biden White House has also filed lawsuits to prevent states from arresting illegal immigrants. But contrary to popular belief, Biden isn’t to blame; it’s unreasonable to think that a hapless elderly man is implementing a national policy. Biden appears to be functioning simply as a frontman, for others who are making making “presidential decisions”.

It’s not surprising that the death of Laken Riley has brought the reality of murder by illegal immigrants front and center in the minds of many Americans. It’s also not surprising that her murder has been largely ignored by Democrats.

To acknowledge the heinous nature of this crime in the face of the open border policy is to acknowledge that Democrats are willing to trade innocent lives for a political advantage.

The dangers A significant consequence of the open border policy becomes abundantly clear when you realize that Laken Riley was studying to be a nurse. Her life’s goal was to help other people. And her life was snuffed out by her alleged assailant whose life purpose seems to be to steal and kill.

Numerous news organizations have reported that Laken’s accused murderer entered this country illegally near El Paso, TX in September 2022. According to a report by 11alive.com, “At that time, immigration attorney Pamela Peynado said Venezuelans had special protective status in the U.S. ‘It could be political unrest, it could be a national disaster,’ she said, ‘but we're basically allowing these individuals to stay here for a temporary amount of time because it's unsafe to send them back to their home country.’ “

In essence, that policy, which is well-known south of the border, is a free pass to enter the country illegally and remain here. And it’s more than a policy, it is an advertisement that, “if you’re seeking asylum, our border is open, and you will be welcomed if you cross it.” Hence the vast number of illegal immigrants claim their quest for asylum.

With the 2024 elections in the not-too-distant future, there may be some action to address the border situation- not because of any concern for American lives, but for fear of losing elections. Any actions taken by the Democrats will likely be little more than a dog-and-pony show that will have no significant effect.

Unfortunately, many voters will undoubtedly buy whatever the administration is selling, not realizing the long-term consequences of this open border policy may well impact them.

