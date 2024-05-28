On May 11, Kansas City Chiefs Kicker and 3X Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College, a private Catholic college approximately an hour from Kansas City, MO. A devout Catholic, he spoke to the Benedictine graduates, and a majority of the content in the speech focused on the importance of faith, including touching on topics that has social media buzzing.

Entering the NFL in 2017, he has solidified himself as one of the best kickers in the league and in history. He has been a key X-Factor and arguably an unsung hero in the success of the Kansas City Chiefs, who have made the Superbowl 4 times in the past 5 years, winning 3 of them.

Butker has enjoyed a very successful career so far, second in NFL history in field goal percentage, leading the league in scoring in 2019 as a kicker, including setting the record for the longest FG made in the Super Bowl (57 yards) against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. While he may not be Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, or Travis Kelce, he has been a crucial piece in the success of the Chiefs dynasty that we are currently witnessing. He is tied for 2nd most Super Bowl rings for a kicker with 3, behind Adam Vinetari, who has 4 rings.

Butker’s speech has caused a major stir with the left and the woke, who are dismissing it as textbook cases of “misogyny”, “homophobia” and even “Christian nationalism”. However, I took it upon myself to read the transcript of the speech, at the same time watching it entirely on YouTube. Contrary to the outrage, I saw nothing wrong with Butker’s speech. If Butker were to be a quote, it would be Orwell’s “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

The speech opened with how bad leaders and their decisions have had a negative impact on society, seeing how COVID has affected the world and society today. He states that poor leadership and bad policies are the reason major life issues are impacted negatively, and calls out things such as abortion, surrogacy, IVF, as well as the promotion of degeneracy in society have contributed to disorder in today’s society. He criticizes POTUS, as well as gender ideologies that are targeting American youth.

Overall, the majority of the speech talked about being strong in the Christian faith, in Butker’s case, the Catholic faith. He spoke about how Catholics must be unapologetic in their faith and beliefs, and stop being the "Church of Nice”, as Butker emphasizes that the Church cannot be politically correct, compromise, and change their values to match the culture that is seen pushing wicked agendas in today’s society.

He also calls on Catholic leaders to be actual leaders and stop appeasing the people, to stand firm on being real leaders and not bowing to culture or what is currently popular, and to in fact lead the people to what is right and true, as many leaders were caught up in being disliked and afraid of what may happen if they did not adhere to certain stances or actions. This message applies not just to Catholics, but to all Christians, as I saw that as a universal message for the whole Christian Faith.

Now to the part where outrage lies: Butker speaks to the men and women separately about what lies ahead. The alleged outrage is that he told women they are better off in the kitchen, being staying-at-home mothers, when in the speech he said nothing close to that. Butker stated that while they will go on to have successful careers in the world, he also tells them that marriage and having children is also a joy they should look forward to. He told them not to buy into the lie that has been told to women (and men): climbing up the corporate world ladder is far superior to being a wife and husband, father and mother, and having a family.

He never said it was wrong to have a career, but instead, encouraged women and men never to sacrifice marriage, motherhood, and fatherhood to pursue a career that can end at any given moment, along with the money that comes with it. He praises his wife Isabelle for her efforts as a wife and a mother, and how she reminds him of who he is outside of playing in the NFL.

As for men, he urged them to be more active in the homes and in the communities and speaks about how the absence and emasculation of men has led to a chaotic society in which violence, dysfunction, and disorder have risen mightily. He urged men to be unapologetic in masculinity, combatting the emasculation of men that is being pushed now more than ever in society.

Despite the backlash from the left, even to the point of calling for Butker to be released from the Chiefs, the kicker’s jersey sales skyrocketed recently for both men and women’s sizes, which indicates evidently the silent majority support the kicker. The NFL released a statement that took a neutral stance on the matter, but the kicker has had support from notable names such as teammate DT Chris Jones, as well as Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs chairman/CEO Clark Hunt, and Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Clark and Tavia. Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid made statements defending Butker’s right to opinion and expression, shutting down media backlash. No word has been said from Kelce as of this writing.

The Harrison Butker saga has revealed to me a myriad of things, things that I wish I could speak more about in this article, but it has shown me that the left does not care about tolerance as they claim. They would rather see one lose everything for having the “wrong” opinion than admit that Butker has a right to what he believes.

The Woke Agenda has an ultimatum: to either go along and get along with what they believe in, or they will attempt to obliterate you by any means, even to the point of rumors circulating that he was at one point gay, despite the fact that he and his wife were dating since high school. Butker’s speech is a rally call to those who do not bow to the demonic alter of Woke, to take our rightful places in this battle of good vs evil, to rise up and confront what the culture is trying to feed us.

The backlash received should inform you what leftists truly want for men and women, and it leads to a path of chaos and destruction. They abhor when their idols are threatened, and they have a profound disdain for virtue, morality, and truth. Let’s just say if he spoke about what the left praises and advocates, he would be praised all around.

Harrison Butker is more than just an NFL kicker, he is a demon slayer, who is not going to bow to the mob or to the demons of the agenda, and he is only getting started. Stay strong and keep on destroying #7.

