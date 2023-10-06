Free Speech Under Scrutiny: Insights from the Latest AP Poll
Unpacking Free Speech Challenges on Campus: AP Poll Findings in Focus
Many people seem, inexplicably, to be confused when it comes to freedom of speech. They seem even more confused at the need and necessity to defend it. Free speech is meaningless unless it means the freedoms of the person who speaks outside the brackets of the consensus. It should be on college campuses where this would hold especially true.
Depressingly…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wrong Speak Publishing to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.