Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
2d

There is a reason that envy is considered a sin. Musk is building the infrastructure for our future. Warren and friends are leading to our destruction. Musk doesn't seem motivated by money but a desire to create. But punish this impulse? It will de-incentivize future creators. I have this conversation with as many as I can in CA where a billionaire tax is on the ballot. But too many are seething with either envy. If male, I call it menvy or ill-placed compassion. That said, I blame the Silicon titans for this. They funded a lot of this garbage with their outsourced guilt forcing everyone else into Neo-Marxists world. Now it is boomeranging back on them.

Reply
Share
2 replies
John Pitkethly, MA, LMHC's avatar
John Pitkethly, MA, LMHC
2d

Envy politics fuels Marxism. They can't create a thing but envy for those who create everything.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wrong Speak Publishing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture