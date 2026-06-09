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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
8h

It is truly awful. I am an old gen Xer. When I hear how casually others discuss the 'freebies' they are getting, I still flinch. I know it is unsustainable and waiting to the train to derail. Add to it the scapegoating mechanism and it is even scarier. A good friend may be at risk for getting fired. She is a serial entrepreneur in spirit and it seems that this problem occurs every few years, but she always lands on her feet one step up. This time she said how she may use the card of being a woman, older and Asian to prevent any 'firing.' It chilled me to hear my good friend repeat Cultural Marxists precepts.

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Harold Masters's avatar
Harold Masters
6h

What's the national equivalent of a $28 dollar lunch? Financing Israel's every whim. Why are we giving money to a country that gives its citizens free healthcare when we don't even do that for Americans?

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