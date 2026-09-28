Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam LaCrosse's avatar
Sam LaCrosse
15h

Boy, sad reality here- thanks for this ❤️

Reply
Share
2 replies
Warmek's avatar
Warmek
14h

Did "Tim" get a vasectomy? His missus might be concerned about a number 7 kid if not, which could significantly impact her interest in intimacy. Also, good to know that other people out there are making up for my lack of doing my duty in propagating the species. 🤣

That line you had about couples ending up as just roommates hit hard, it's one of the things my wife said to me before she became my ex-wife. 😕

Reply
Share
3 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wrong Speak Publishing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture