Picture this: You’ve snagged the man of your dreams after a whirlwind romance. He picks you out of all the women in all the world. Sparks fly, angels sing, and you’re all set for that Disney-fueled happily-ever-after, complete with talking animals and zero therapy bills.

Then reality crashes the fairy tale like a drunk fairy godmother.

Your knight in shining armor morphs into a workaholic zombie, slaying corporate dragons or wrestling tractors just to pile up those shiny monetary trophies at your feet. Exhausted? Sure, but hey, there’s always energy for a quick roll in the hay, right?

Meanwhile, you’re pulling triple duty: scrubbing the castle, wrangling the tiny tyrants (aka kids), and juggling your own job because why not add more chaos? Romance? That’s buried under a mountain of laundry and existential fatigue.

Both of you are drained dry, grinding away to make ends meet, maybe squeezing in a vacation if the budget doesn’t laugh in your face. Keeping the kids alive feels like a full-time gig. Congrats, you’re basically running a survival reality show.

Enter complacency: Once a dynamic duo, now you’re just two bedraggled roommates exchanging goodnight pecks, wondering if your last hookup was during the Obama administration.

Humans crave three basics from loved ones: Understanding, Appreciation, and Acceptance. Miss one, and your relationship crumbles faster than a vampire in sunlight. Poof, gone!

Cue my madcap experiment: I dove undercover on Ashley Madison (yep, that scandal-plagued cheater’s paradise is still kicking, data breach be damned) and chatted with 103 men from all walks of life. Their tales? Eerily similar, like they all read from the same tragic script.

Ladies, we love to paint men as sleazy dogs who’d hump a lamppost, but spoiler: That’s rarely the case. The truth? It’s messier than you think and sadder than you know.

Let’s dissect their excuses, er, reasons. (Names changed to shield the guilty; I’m here to enlighten, not torpedo lives. Think of me as a marriage whisperer with a side of espionage.)

Take Tim, 42, investment banker and father of six kids (gulp, talk about overachieving in the gene pool). His wife’s a homeschooling superhero, but after baby #6 four years ago, she hit the intimacy brakes hard. Tim adores her, knows she’s wiped, even hired a live-in nanny to lighten the load. Nada. After four years of blue-balled begging, he sought affection elsewhere. He stays for the kids and their 15-year history, but without touch, he’s basically a walking corpse: depressed, lost, and questioning if monogamy is just a fancy word for “slow death by neglect.”

Then there’s Bryan, 55, still handsome after 30 years of marriage, kids flown the coop. Empty nest? More like empty bed. He’s a community bigwig in local politics. Divorce would tank his rep faster than a viral scandal. But his wife shoves him away like he’s radioactive whenever he craves closeness. Trapped in a sexless spotlight, he’s seeking affairs to reclaim some vitality, underscoring the stark irony between his public role and private struggles.

Kevin, 50, is your classic serial cheater. Never faithful to a girlfriend, ex-wife, or apparently, his own conscience. Magnetic? Oh yeah, with a sob story about neglectful, narcissistic parents that could win an Oscar. But guys like him were rare; most weren’t born cheaters, just molded into them by marital famine. Kevin’s the exception that proves the rule: Some dudes treat fidelity like a suggestion, not a commandment, and they cause devastation wherever they go and with whoever is unlucky enough to cross their paths.

The gut-puncher? Scott, 27, married his high school sweetheart at 18. Post-baby #1, she flipped into a verbally and physically abusive nightmare, yet convinced him to pop out #2 five years later. He absorbs the hits to shield his girls, terrified of custody courts that favor moms and cast fathers aside like useless sperm donors. Ashley Madison? His desperate lifeline for a shred of kindness after years of domestic doom. Poor kid’s basically in a horror movie where the monster wears a wedding ring.

I emerged from this digital den of despair with unexpected compassion. Overwhelmingly, these guys weren’t chasing “new pussy” like thrill-seeking predators. They craved feeling desired, not discarded. Science backs it: Men need physical intimacy like plants need sunlight; withhold it, and they wilt into depressed husks. Imagine signing a lifetime contract forbidding touch from anyone else, only for your partner to ghost the bedroom. It’s like being sentenced to solitary confinement with a view of the conjugal visit room.

Where’d they screw up? Communication, or the lack thereof. Every. Single. One. Avoided the tough talk like it was the plague, opting for “go along to get along” until resentment built up like unpaid bills. I pointed out menopause, weight gain, or low self-esteem could be culprits. Doctors fix that stuff all the time. But nope, they stewed in silence.

Why do stats show men cheat more (about 20% lifetime vs. women’s 10%)? Biology’s a bitch: Their wiring screams for physical connection, and without it, they spiral into despondency. Trapped by kids, cash, careers, or custody fears (courts aren’t exactly bro-friendly), cheating becomes the grim escape hatch.

The fix? Pick wisely upfront and master the art of communication and being clear about your needs before popping out babies that will keep you trapped in perpetual celibacy. Happy marriages don’t run on autopilot or passive-aggression.

Bottom line: Denying intimacy is relationship sabotage. He’ll stop asking eventually... and start swiping.

Ladies, heed this: In the age of apps and endless options, everyone’s replaceable. Keep the spark alive, or watch your fairy tale turn into a cautionary tale, complete with alimony payments and a side of regret.

I’m not advocating for cheating or trying to justify it. What I’m pointing out is that there are common patterns behind why men cheat. If you’re interested in reducing the chances of that happening in your own life, it might be worth paying attention to what I’ve learned.

I personally know pastors, ranchers, businessmen, and professionals who are stepping out on their wives, so don’t think it can’t or won’t happen to you. Burying your heads in the sand and proclaiming that there is NEVER any good reason for cheating won’t stop your marriages from crumbling.

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Marriage is a covenant, and it’s just as important for women to see to the needs of their husbands as it is for husbands to see to the needs of their wives. Imagine walking down the aisle and making a deal with someone that you’ll never touch anyone else so long as you both shall live, but after a while that person refuses to let you. That’s where many of these guys exist now, In a constant state of physical famine.

May the odds be ever in your favor!

P.S. If you’re feeling attacked, ladies, I have a follow-up piece to this about why women cheat. Trust me, there is plenty of blame to go around fueling that 50% divorce rate.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.