Dear anti-authoritarian meme makers:

What a time to be in the game, huh?

I know, I know - our thing is rightly suspicious of sincerity… but just for ONE article, let’s put our aversion to cornballs to the side, and just breathe in how fucking lucky we are to be here, doing what we’re doing, at this moment in history.

Yes, the algorithm bots are kicking us hard… I currently have 24.9k Instagram followers, yet one of my recent posts got 50 likes…

Yes, the NPCs are out and about, reporting our shit and gumming-up humanity’s progress toward independence…

But…

There ARE things to be grateful for amongst the struggle.

For one, the medium of internet memes didn’t exist 20 years ago. If we creatives wanted to be a prolific creator, we frequently had to go to art/music/drama school, get an agent and a manager, luck ourselves into a deal, tussle with venues/directors/publishers, AND be forced to look at a fat creep’s dick before we were “allowed” to create, much less have our creations be seen by this many people.

If we non-politicians wanted to effectively express a political opinion, we had close to zero options, outside of a voting booth or a rally.

But at this time in history, you and I are expressing our views, in incredibly varied and creative ways, and reaching sometimes millions of people, ALL while using free photo-editing apps on the shitter!

This… this is a good time to be a creator.

The Latest Book from Wrong Speak Publishing, “The Luminescence Manual” is Now Available for Purchase at Amazon and Barnes & Noble !!

And we’re doing so fucking well! We’re making huge cultural headway, in spite of all of the hard work, long hours, and outside pressures, not to mention the doubt and disappointment inherent in the life of an artist.

(Yes, I said “artist” - stop being self-deprecating; if you’re talented AND putting in work, that’s the appropriate title.)

But I’m not writing this article to be Pollyanna. I AM rightly angry with the shit we face; the satanic oligarchs, their government puppets, and the puppets’ puppets (law enforcement and social media shitlibs).

We have much to do.

But I OFTEN see examples of what memes can do to peoples’ minds. I am one whose mind has been changed by memes.

I used to be a “democrat”, got “red-pilled” in 2017, got temporarily “black-pilled” in 2020 (I spent the entire pandemic with mandates in NYC), and came out the other side more anarchist/voluntaryist/libertarian.

@Antistate is an account I came across in 2022 that challenged my thoughts on police, the constitution, and even voting, and did so in creative, hilarious, and dangerous ways. His silly lil memes helped shape my intellectual growth. Though I speak in a very different artistic voice than he does, I hope to have that same effect on MY followers.

Paul Revere, years before he warned of the approaching British, was instrumental to the Revolution by means of… pamphlets. That’s right; his silly lil pamphlets helped spread news of the problems Americans faced and helped galvanize them toward potential solutions.

Share

Propaganda, disseminated in easily digestible and humorous ways, issss effective.

Your silly lil memes arrrrre effective. Why else would they be trying to shut you up?

Something we need to remember about the lizards and their lackeys is that they all have egos.

Bill Gates, for example, is rumored to periodically google himself to see what the public is saying about him.

This is why mockery is so important.

Regardless of how much “authority” these dumb dumbs think they have, they are still sensitive little shits at heart.

We are using this to our advantage. By hitting the losers in their egos, not only do we have fun and wake people up, we chip away at their assumed superiority, getting them emotionally off-balance and ultimately rendering them impotent.

Essentially, I’m trying to convey a couple of ideas with this article:

1. I know it’s hard, but keep going. Losing heart is gay.

2. Memes are important. We are the new intellectual guerillas, and we ARE needed.

3. Look for the positive effects that anti-authoritarian creatives are making. Self-reliance in food/medicine/schooling/defense is becoming wildly popular, and memes are a huge reason for that.

4. Reach out to your fellow frens and touch base with each other. Being shadow-banned and throttled can be an isolating experience, which is another reason why the lizards do it. Hopefully reading this will help you feel less dejected, or at least, less alone.

I’m incredibly grateful to the generous, talented men & women I’m on the frontlines with… when “they” eventually shut down the internet cuz we humans refuse to behave how they wish, I would be honored to join any one of their stacks and/or compounds.

Lastly, this game is rough. There are ups and downs and constant Zuckerberg rejection/artistic doubt… even for non-creatives, the world can look very bleak sometimes.

Do NOT forget to take care of your soul during this tumultuous time. Whether that looks like prayer, meditation, taking breaks from social media (#NoAdDollarDay), spending time in nature, or connecting with friends, don’t forget to *enjoy what we’re fighting for*, and PLEASE make sure to maintain your spirit throughout the battle.

Here’s a quote from Napoleon:

“An army’s effectiveness depends on its size, training, experience, and morale, and morale is worth more than any of the other factors combined.”

Keep your head up, goons & gals.

I love y’all (even though that’s gay).

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.