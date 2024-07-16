Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Ethnic Studies are NOT the same thing. True Ethnic Studies is the positive, healthy study of one’s culture leading to self-awareness and self-confidence. Two invaluable traits for success in life. On the other hand, Critical Race Theory features a relentless focus on the worst moments in history without giving due credit for positive gains made in race relations.

Even worse, Stanford University research shows Ethnic Studies are invaluable for improving the scholastic performance of at-risk students, especially children of color. Unfortunately, CRT supporters have hijacked Ethnic Studies for their own political purposes. My new book, Critical Race Theory In Your School: How To Fight Back explains the differences between Ethnic Studies and CRT. Additionally, I document how CRT is being taught in K-12 schools despite denials by school administrators and CRT proponents.

Chapter One is titled, “Yes, They’re Lying to You.” During a 2021 school board meeting in Riverside, California, officials claimed, “Riverside Unified School District does not teach Critical Race Theory.” That assertion would be repeated at least two more times in the following weeks. However, one year earlier, RUSD approved a new Ethnic Studies curriculum and showed a PowerPoint presentation of the program’s details. Of the 27 described learning objectives, four contained the words “Critical Race Theory” in their titles, and 11 more directly referenced CRT principles.

In Austin, Texas, another parent documented a CRT lesson in their child’s Kindergarten class with a photograph and sent it to the ‘Libs of TikTok’ social media account. The lesson required kindergarteners to discuss the following sentences to explore the subject of “freedom”: ’Black people have less and white have more [sic]. Whites make it harder for black people. Whites boss around POC (People of Color).’

Many adults lack the maturity to keep their emotions in check during such a discussion. Now consider the impact on five and six-year-olds. As opposition to Critical Race Theory grows, laws and policies banning CRT continue to be implemented. This effectively bans Ethnic Studies programs infused with CRT, but it also robs students of color of potentially life-changing Ethnic Studies.

In June 2024, South Carolina ended a two-year Advanced Placement African American Studies pilot program citing “pending permanent legislation” according to a letter from the state’s Department of Education (DOE). In 2023, the state’s Legislature introduced a bill banning CRT. The bill defined CRT as instruction that included teaching any race is inherently superior or inferior to others, individuals should be treated differently than others based on race, and individuals of any race are responsible for actions committed in the past. That bill was voted down in June 2024; however, by then, the damage had already been done.

First, it seems the South Carolina DOE believed their African American studies program included CRT. Second, the DOE letter went on to say similar “locally-approved” courses may continue to be taught. In both cases, CRT created obstacles for students of color to attend healthy, positive Ethnic Studies classes. From a differing perspective, in 2023, Florida introduced their new Social Studies standards billed as fact-based and historically accurate including African American studies.

CRT supporters often claim CRT opponents want to prevent the teaching of “real” history regarding slavery and racism. However, upon closer examination, Florida seems to be teaching very “real” history. Lessons in their Social Studies standards include titles such as: - Examine the development of slavery and describe the conditions for Africans during their passage to America. - Describe the contact of European explorers with systematic slave trading in Africa. - Compare the living conditions of slaves in British North American colonies, the Caribbean, Central America and South America, including infant mortality rates.

More importantly, Florida also seems to be teaching children about the POSITIVE contributions made by African Americans to our society…something CRT supporters often skip altogether. Lessons include titles such as: - Identify African Americans who demonstrated heroism and patriotism. - Examine the roles and contributions of significant African Americans during westward expansion. - Examine the service and sacrifice of African patriots during the Revolutionary Era.

The real solution to CRT is to follow Florida’s lead. Preserve true, positive Ethnic Studies by removing Critical Race Theory. Those who will benefit the most are our at-risk students. Teach them real history without agendas or political purposes. It just might provide the hope and inspiration they need to lift themselves out of difficult life situations. Shouldn’t that be the primary goal of education?

I also explore these subjects, and many more, in my book which is designed to help parents who are confused by CRT, want to learn more, and seek advice on how to fight back against CRT if they find it in their children’s school.

