Just as Chicken Little was wrong about the sky falling, Climate Change Littles are wrong about an impending doomsday caused by the carbon footprint left by human activities.

But the Climate Littles are correct about one thing- climate change is real. It is as real today as it has been for thousands if not millions of years. The website longrangeweather.com provides a graph showing changes in climate during the past 4,000 years.

Climate change alarmists have for decades pointed to carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from human activities as the biggest cause of climate change. Almost two decades ago, (2005) the ringing of the CO2 alarm inspired a group of industrialized nations to officially implement CO2-reduction actions as part of the Kyoto Protocol agreement. In spite of the agreement, atmospheric levels of CO2 have not only continued to increase, but they have increased at faster rates than in the years prior to the signing.

NASA Climate data specifies that during the 11 years between the January 2005 signing of the agreement and December 2016, atmospheric CO2 levels increased from 371.21 parts per million (ppm) to 405.25, an increase of 34.04 ppm.

In contrast, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data for the 11 years preceding the Kyoto Agreement (January 1994 through December 2005), CO2 levels increased only 21.87 ppm, from 358.24 ppm to 380.11 ppm. The rate of increase in atmospheric CO2 levels was therefore 55.65% greater after the Kyoto Protocol agreement went into effect than before.

Much of the increase in atmospheric CO2 levels has been fueled by a ramping up of industrial activities in China and India, two nations that have been excused by the nations signing the Kyoto Protocols and the Paris Climate Accord from reducing their CO2 output.

Rather than world CO2 emissions being reduced, their sources have merely been relocated. According to a February 2023 report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) “Coal power plant permitting, construction starts and new project announcements accelerated dramatically in China in 2022, with new permits reaching the highest level since 2015. The coal power capacity starting construction in China was six times as large as that in all of the rest of the world combined.”

Another factor- while the Climate Littles in the United States are wringing their hands and pointing fingers, a number of European nations have repeatedly failed to meet CO2 reduction goals. At the same time, the United States has been a leader in reducing CO2 emissions.

Although rising atmospheric CO2 levels have been claimed to be the primary cause of increased temperatures, doubts about the direct relationship between global temperatures and CO2 emissions are raised by the actual data itself. CO2 levels have steadily increased since 1958, yet during that same time period, atmospheric temperatures have both increased and decreased. Such data contradicts a direct cause and effect between CO2 levels and temperature increases.

Also of note is that many Climate Littles have no clue about actual atmospheric CO2 levels. They are typically stunned to learn that during the past 60-odd years, atmospheric CO2 levels have increased from .03% to .04%- that’s one 1/100th of a percent.

Of that 1/100th of a percent, only a portion is the result of human activities. Claims that industrial and transportation activities are the primary cause of increased CO2 emissions are false according to a Greenpeace study.

As noted in a Businessweek magazine article from the 8/10/2009 issue, the study stated, “Carbon released from slash-and-burn techniques, plus the loss of forest themselves, account for some 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the study notes, a larger share than that from all the world’s cars, planes, ships, trains, and trucks combined.”

Share

Yet participants in accords such as the Kyoto Protocols and the Paris Climate Agreement appear to have turned a blind eye to the fires raging in what were once pristine jungles. Their myopia is no doubt a consequence of the virtual impossibility of taxing slash-and-burn activities.

Models predicting the future climate apocalypse are based on historical patterns. Yet, dating back over 15 years, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, (IPCC) in its 2007 report, stated,

“we should recognise that we are dealing with a coupled nonlinear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible.” (That comment was subsequently removed from the report.)

Despite the IPCC conclusion that climate change is chaotic and nonlinear and that long-term future predictions of climate states are not possible, governments throughout the world are proceeding as if historical CO2 levels presage the inevitably of a future in which the sky falls and the planet comes to a boil, all as a result of the burning of fossil fuels.

One aspect of the future that is predictable is that politicians will continue to promote human activities as the root cause of climate change. And future increases in expenditures to reduce global CO2 emissions will prove to be as ineffective as they’ve been in the past.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.