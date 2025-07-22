Wrong Speak Publishing

Human traffiicking is a crime of the super wealthy. We all know of some of Epstein and Maxwell's victims. Epstein's claim to wealth is seriously sketchy. Maxwell's father worked with the Mossad, and we know all these people are Israel connected people This isn't 4d chess. Trump is pulling out chairs for well-known genocidal maniac Benjamin Netanyahu whenever he graces the White House with his presence for some reason. The 2 options are that they're all on the list and\or covering for their criminal friends who are. All of these very sick people are not just a joke like "Birds aren't real." They are monsters who need to be locked up. Red and blue. We aren't free in such a system that has a different set of rules for the working class than for the wealthy who are literally stealing our children and raping them.

