Artsakh and the Battle for Truth
Many saw it coming but were ignored when attempting to bring attention to the crisis at hand.
On September 19th Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military attack on Artsakh or, as the Soviets called it, Nagorno-Karabakh. At least 200 people died, including women and children, and 400 were wounded. Baku claims until today that this was an anti-terrorist operation, at least when giving statements to the international community, necessary to rid th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wrong Speak Publishing to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.