One night my husband suggested a movie that I had never heard of called “Idiocracy”, and well there are a lot of things about this movie that struck me right between the eyes about the current state of society and our country.

For starters, the beginning made me absolutely laugh. The geniuses in the beginning were stating “We’re not sure if we’re ready to have kids, and bring them into this crazy world right now.” And of course in contrast, people who appeared much less intelligent were popping out kids left and right.

But my laughter quickly stopped. Of course, the intelligent couple waited way too long, to the point where his sperm count was in the toilet, he then later died and she was an old woman with frozen eggs from IVF, still waiting around for Mr. Right.

The contrast of these two groups of people really struck me. One group, didn’t really care about what type of world they were bringing their children into, meanwhile the other couple cared too much, and waited too long and as a result, never had them.

The smart people in the movie overthought the decision to have children. They kept waiting for the world, the country, to be “perfect,” not realizing that it’s a fallen world, and that while one set of troubles can be resolved, another set is just right around the corner.

The dumb people meanwhile made nearly zero effort to provide their children with any type of security. One even fathered a child out of wedlock with a woman next door, and the two women began fighting with each other while they were both heavily pregnant.

After these scenes we move on to the main plot of the movie. The two stars, Joe and Rita, signed up to be in a cryopod and wake up in the future. As the movie continued, they marked the passage of time they were in the cryopods by the name of this restaurant, which continued to change to become more and more inappropriate until finally it was named “Butt Fuckers”.

Author and Founder of Wrong Speak Publishing’s 'Black Victim to Black Victor: Second Edition' is now available at Wrong Speak Publishing , Amazon , and Barnes & Noble ! Pick up your copy today!

When Joe and Rita woke up from the pods, people were having little kids parties in a restaurant called “Butt Fuckers”, yet it never occurred to any of these people that to do so was inappropriate. Starbucks was even selling handjobs.

It reminds me of the conversations that we are having now about books like “Gender Queer” and “This book is gay” being offered in public schools, while everyone has been arguing about the first amendment nobody stops to think about whether or not drawings of strap ons and definitions of poop eating is appropriate for kids, or whether that even serves any purpose towards the education of children.

But it goes beyond books, there are businesses in the present day coming out with sexualized innuendos to sell things like burgers, for example.

Speaking of food in the movie, food wrapper trash was thrown everywhere, and nobody had any real food. People in the movie were just comfortable driving around their cities with giant piles of trash everywhere and eating fast food.

And even if they wanted real food, they couldn’t afford any. The currency was a complete disaster. People were walking around with 10,000,000 bills in their pockets, because inflation was so high that this was the lowest anyone could buy anything with, which reminds me of the current conversations I have online about government handouts and how they make everyone poorer.

Yet none of the people in the movie seemed to be aware of the fact that they were all millionaires yet their money was worthless, simply stating “I like money!”. Nobody understood basic economics, which is a similar problem I keep running into when discussing this issue. Sure I’m not an economist, but I have enough cursory knowledge as well as curiosity to ask questions.

Worse of all, people didn’t have very many jobs and everything was automated, from the doctors office to the fast food line, it was very difficult for anyone to actually see and speak to an actual person.

One of the food companies, named Brawndo that made their version of “Gatorade” and Brawndo decided to buy the FDA, and so all of the people stopped drinking water and only drank Brawndo.

This sounds very familiar to how food companies are influencing the FDA today. Currently Americans are fighting with food companies about Red Dye #40, and how this dye is linked to hyperactivity and cancer.

Strangely, Fruit Loops in America contain many offending chemicals and dyes known to cause health problems, meanwhile in Canada they are colored with blueberry, carrot and watermelon juice. The FDA refuses to acknowledge the dangers of food dyes, and allows the companies to continue to put them in our food, and in particular food that is marketed to children.

Share

Finally, one of the things that struck me the most about the movie was President Camacho. He would shoot off fireworks and behave like a showman rather than a president, which reminds me of how many of our current politicians behave.

I have some hope though, that we can hopefully go back to normal values, and decently educated people. But I know that this is just the beginning as we have a ton of work to do education wise. Even higher academia seems to be infected with straight up stupidity, which will take a lot of work to undo.

If X and TikTok are any measure of our populace, people have demonstrated after this election that they don’t understand the separation of powers, the difference between a constitutional conservative versus a social conservative, as well as what power the president of the United States actually wields. They also seemingly reject basic biology.

But an educated populace, with healthy families, is the only way out of our country becoming its own idiocracy, and I believe we will get there, if only we, The People, want it badly enough.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.