One of the biggest brawls in American politics right now is that of immigration policy. Americans are divided on how to handle the mass influx of illegal immigrants. Since the Biden Administration has taken office, around 7.3 million immigrants have entered the country illegally, a number equivalent to the population of 36 states.

At this point, the border crisis is impossible to ignore. According to a Gallup survey, American citizens consider immigration to be the biggest problem facing the country today.

Now to be fair, illegal immigration has been a political issue for quite some time. In 2016, Former President Donald Trump made building the infamous “wall” between the United States and Mexico a key part of his platform.

Trump’s main concern for building the wall was to prevent an invasion of illegal immigrants, something we see happening now. Unfortunately for Trump, he was almost immediately maligned for his views. He and anyone else who wanted a secure border was accused of being “racist” and “xenophobic.” In typical Democrat Party fashion, supporters of an open border charged Republicans for not being compassionate enough toward migrants from other countries.

The debate around immigration became so divisive that many politicians were afraid to touch it. As a result, immigration policy faded into the background. The wall was never completely built, and the Biden Administration shut down the project the moment they entered office. Additionally, the issue of the border created a lot of drama within this administration. Bringing up the issue with President Biden would invariably make him irritated.

Since no one wanted to talk about the border, it became like a leak in a huge ship. But now, the leak has sprung, and the ship is flooding. In other words, mass immigration to our country is causing a lot of problems.

It certainly did not help when in February 2024, disaster struck. When 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley was murdered by Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant, the debate around immigration reignited amongst regular American citizens.

The chaos of the border crisis particularly affected major American cities, such as New York City. As a sanctuary city for migrants, NYC has struggled to handle an influx of immigrants for almost two years now. The mayor, Eric Adams, has even gone on record to state that the border crisis will “destroy New York City.”

Not only that, but it seems that mass immigration is bringing many criminals to America. For example, countries like Venezuela are reportedly much safer today, because many of the violent criminals have immigrated here. To make matters worse, the border crisis is also eroding our financial infrastructure.

To accommodate the mass influx of illegal immigrants, many policies seem to give them luxury treatment compared to regular citizens. In progressive states like California, illegal immigrants essentially get amenities like free healthcare and cheap housing. These “amenities” are, of course, mostly funded by regular citizens’ tax dollars. In other words, the border crisis is costing America millions of dollars.

Unfortunately, however, the discourse surrounding the border crisis tends to devolve into political extremes. Either people want a completely closed border where no immigrants are allowed into America, or people want an open border where anyone can come at any time. If someone as much as dares to encourage a secure border, he or she is called a racist. Even the term “illegal immigrant” itself has been politicized – undocumented immigrant is the politically-correct term.

But must our dialogue around immigration policy be so simplistic?

Understood rightly, wanting to secure the border is not about preventing immigration – it is about preventing chaos. Right now, we have a major lack of control over immigration. At some point, we must be honest with ourselves and realize that our current situation is unsustainable.

We need to have a way to keep track of who enters our country. That is partly what visas are for. Even if the requirements for legal immigration are tedious, that is no excuse for enabling people to break the law. If the past year has shown us anything, it is that we are physically incapable of accommodating all of these immigrants. This is especially the case for illegal immigrants, who should not be here in the first place.

We can allow people to enter our country while still maintaining order. Additionally, we can offer safety to refugees and asylum seekers without threatening the safety of our own people. At this point, having a secure border is not just necessary – it is mandatory. Our future depends on it.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.