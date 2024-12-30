Reading the latest left’s post-mortem analysis of the election is an interesting project. The left is certainly living a life on Magic Mushrooms, where everything has a reason, and they’re sure what that reason is. One of the effects of taking the mushrooms is that the subject may “see, hear, or feel things that are not there,” so there you have it.

Four of the five stages of grief are denial, anger, depression, and acceptance. The Dems have been through the denial, anger, and depression stages so far. The anger stage required the placing of blame, and the spotlighted miscreants included Kamala, wealthy donors, Joe, and the media. Apparently, the media misrepresented the wonderful economy we are experiencing.

In a minute, you will get a sense that the Democrats will never reach the acceptance phase.

They now believe they did not lose the election, at least by their own creative definition. We quote a recent New York Times article written by Reid Epstein. Jamie Harrison, chair of the DNC, stated that the party achieved many down-ballot triumphs and “beat back global headwinds that could have turned this squeaker into a landslide.” Kakeem Jeffries, House Minority leader, chimed in with, “The Democratic Caucus had defied political gravity.”

As if those grand testimonials weren’t enough, The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee said, “The party’s success in statehouses represented one of the most shocking election results in modern history.” Pro tip. Please provide all the facts. The Dems lost majority control of chambers in Michigan and Minnesota.

The lesson here is the need to face reality. The Dems need to blame themselves for losing and put together a plan to correct their political agenda. That plan should recognize the following:

1. Pursuing a radical progressive agenda is not a winner. The average American doesn’t like being called a bigot and a heartless capitalist, especially when that is not their view. The notion of defunding the police and minimizing jail time is a disaster. Human society must be governed by the rule of law first and foremost. Open borders are another disaster. Allowing illegal immigrants (including criminals) to escape into the United States and then not apprehending them is morally wrong. Giving illegal immigrants benefits other Americans don’t receive is also ethically wrong. The progressives had their day in the sun when Joe lied about his agenda in 2020. Now is the time to get back to reality.

2. Operating in adversarial mode is not a winner. The country needs consensus, so figure out ways to work with Republicans. There is a great opportunity to work together on DOGE and the work RFK Jr. is doing. The issues of government waste and food safety should be bi-partisan. All elected officials should be supporting these efforts.

3. Wasting the public’s money is not a winner. The federal debt has reached 35 trillion dollars, which is too high. Growth in debt needs to be slowed or kept level with the implementation of spending cuts. States must balance their budgets; why is the federal government free from that requirement? The federal government is not authorized to waste the people’s money in service of partisan objectives. More than half the American public are Republicans or independents, so the money Congress spends should serve all the people. You can’t implement a welfare state without anyone noticing.

4. The idea of rigging the government to your advantage will not work, so don’t pursue them. If you discard the filibuster, you will regret it when the Republicans use it against you. If you pack the Supreme Court, the Republicans will use it against you sometime in the future. The same goes for Lawfare. Weaponizing the executive branch hurts all Americans because it degrades the institution and distracts it from more important activities.

Some in the Democratic Party now realize it has ventured far from its historical ideals, which were driven by the representation of the common man. The party now owns its allegiance to Silicon Valley billionaires and Hollywood. The notion that those groups represent “real” America is the perception that develops after a session of Magic Mushrooms.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.