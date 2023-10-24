Wokeism, The Hammer Paving The Way For The Sickle
Some say pedophilia is the end goal of the new political left. Racial division, climate lockdowns, or even the elimination of the sexes and nuclear family are often cited as progressive goals as well. But I think we are confusing the means with the ends.
Wrong Speak Publishing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wrong Speak Publishing to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.