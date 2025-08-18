Mark Halperin is a journalist, writer, and political commentator. In 1997, he was named the political director for ABC News. In that capacity, he frequently appeared as a correspondent and political analyst on ABC News television and radio programs. Halperin, a traditional Democrat who opposed Trump in 2016, was a regular guest on Morning Joe.

In 2017, he was accused of sexual misconduct by many women, and NBC fired him. Since then, Halperin has been working to rehabilitate his career. He founded 2Way, a virtual town hall that can be viewed on YouTube, in 2024, and serves as its executive editor. He also moderates a morning show with Sean Spicer, Trump’s first press secretary, and Dan Turrentine, a former Democrat operative, called The Morning Meeting.

I found Halperin’s new shows engaging and useful. Mark walks the line of objectivity because he is a traditional journalist, educated before that profession became corrupted. He takes positions based on facts rather than having an agenda. He does not exhibit any of the symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome. During the Morning Meeting, Halperin engages Spicer and Turrentine, who represent conservative and liberal points of view. If either one of them goes off on a partisan tangent, Halperin tries to bring the discussion back to the facts.

As a writer and an independent, I strive to strike a balance between political ideologies, recognizing that a successful government must represent both conservatives and liberals. I am a conservative by DNA, but I feel free to criticize what the Republicans are doing. I respect Democrats, but not the radical left.

I believe it’s essential to listen to sources from both tribes to find the truth, which is generally somewhere in the middle. I subscribe to the New York Times and Jacobin, a socialist publication, and I listen to Fox News. I also look for middle-of-the-road content. My favorite source is Unherd, based in the United Kingdom.

Mark Halperin is now my go-to source for understanding the left. He has numerous connections with long-time Democrat operatives who provide him with the latest information about what the left is thinking. The fact that he’s immune to TDS means his views are more objective than those of the mainstream media and free from acting as a stooge for the left.

A second benefit is his criticism of the right, which is grounded in fact. His opinions help sift out the fiction coming out of Fox News. Halperin openly expresses derision for much of what the radical left is doing, and he was an early critic of the “ghost” presidency of Joe Biden.

One might accuse Halperin of being right of center, but that should be no shock. From where the Democratic Party sits today, Bill Clinton might be a Republican.

