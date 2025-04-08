I would love the gender ideology debate to be over. I would love people to simply wake up, recognize women as unique human beings that deserve their spaces and sports, and apologize for all the harm that they have caused by supporting mixed-sex sports and intimate spaces.

I would love for sanity to be restored. But unfortunately we have a very very long way to go. And in this piece, I’ve decided to finally address the elephant in the room.

“Why do you care? It’s such a small number of [trans] people” is a statement I hear often. But while any amount of unfairness is enough for me to care, the small number of trans-identified people pales in comparison to the number of tyrannical, cruel, and often abusive non-trans proponents of gender ideology. And to put it simply, none of this would be possible without their help.

A disturbing case just happened in Illinois. Girls, who didn’t want to use the girls changing room because a boy, who said he was a girl, was in the changing room as well, decided they weren’t going to use the locker room to change into their physical education uniform that day.

The following day school staff decided to take action. Three women, Joanna Ford, Cathy Van Treese, and Ginger Logemann, decided the correct course of action would be to march all the young women down into the locker room and attempt to force them to strip in front of this boy, with them standing there.

This went on for an entire week, and only one girl, in the face of this clear violation of her rights, ran out of that locker room and refused to change. The school didn’t just say “We’re not giving you gym credit if you don’t change into your gym clothes” they marched them into the locker room in an attempt to force them to undress.

And the most insane part about it is these school administrators think that they are the moral ones, that they are in the right, that they are not the ones who are bullies because the girls not undressing in front of this individual are “bullying” him.

These women look normal enough. Kind, inviting, warm, someone you wouldn’t think twice about leaving your kids with, so why on earth would these three women be so downright cruel? There have been a lot of women who, cruelly in one form or another, have bullied women who dare wish to decide they want privacy and fair competition in sport.

Elizabeth Warren made quite a show about voting against women’s protection in sport, making sure she was seen on camera with her thumbs pointing down repeatedly. In fact lots of women seem to get a real kick out of bullying our young girls and pulling the ladder up behind them, for daring to ask for the same rights as their great grandmothers: a private, single-sex restroom.

So why? Why are women behaving this way?

A long-time follower of mine on X pointed out this quote from George Orwell’s 1984:

It could be Authority Bias, meaning that people are more likely to listen to the doctors in the white coats, but it could also mean that constantly listening to the “lived experience” of trans people in a very covert way makes “trans people” an authority figure. But I think when it came to these three school staff members, these teachers, it was simply the love of power.

Embracing gender ideology, for many on the left, means you're more “open-minded”, more virtuous, making it easy to dehumanize people who are less “virtuous”, less “open-minded” than you are, even if those people happen to be children entrusted in your care.

These school administrators didn’t stop and think “Wow I’m forcing a child to strip out of their clothes against their will.” They didn’t think about whether or not this was taken too far. This didn’t even happen only one time…it happened for an entire week.

I think the reason why women embrace gender ideology is the power and authority it gives them over these “closed-minded bigots.” They are “putting these children in their place.” They are making sure these children know that their “bigoted thoughts” have no place in society.

They are also sending another message. They want these children to know that they have no rights, that what they say goes, and their “kindness” towards the “trans kids” is simply an excuse to bully and abuse others.

We can argue all day about misogyny, about the medical ethics of transitioning children, about getting “gender ideology out of schools.” But these “virtuous open-minded teachers, school administrators” and literally anyone in authority, aren’t going to give up the power this ideology gives them over others very easily.

The reality is that these women abuse other women and children because they enjoy doing it, and the “support for gender ideology” is a vehicle for them to not only get away with the abuse but to get applause for their ghastly, disgusting actions. They forced these children to strip because they enjoyed the power of being able to do so, and they *thought* they could get away with it.

And none of this is going to stop until the proponents of this ideology are stopped from abusing others by force. Thankfully, women and girls are getting the force they need to protect our rights. The U.S. Department of Education has decided to launch an investigation into the school district for Title IX violations.

I would like to see these three women have criminal charges brought against them, but I’m not holding my breath. But I will continue to follow this case closely and report on any updates.

