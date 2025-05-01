Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

Jake Wiskerchen
4h

Good reflections. I (and others in my circle) have been wrestling with this concept for some time now, and I think you've squared it pretty well. The whole thing just seems a bit "off," a bit inauthentic if you will, and the artifice I think is caused - and perpetuated - by the performative aspect of the platforms. We're required to put on our acting faces and be in sales mode, almost constantly.

This will sound like I'm blowing my own horn and inflating my own ego, but I don't think I am, so take it for what it's worth. What bugs me is that I'm trying to be real, trying to be authentic, trying to make my interactions personal and not transactional. I don't want to be in constant sales mode, perpetually eyeballing how I'm "branding" myself, and yet if I don't, I don't get traction. Impressions drop, reposts diminish, subscribers remain low. Sensationalism, hot takes, clout chasing, and niche fulfillment seem to win; consistency and reliability lose.

So what is one to do? I have faith that eventually the human soul will grow weary of the performances and the limbic system will become exhausted with the constant emotional spikes. Eventually people will return to anchored, principled sanity. Those of us who resisted the urge to pursue fleeting exhilaration over integrous reliability will be rewarded. I hope I don't give over to the dark side before that occurs.

Elizabeth
2h

Reflections like this are why I love Substack and books. While much of social media is degrading, there are diamonds in the garbage, and I hunt for them. I try to use YT as a tool instead of it being a tool that uses me - though obviously, that happens. After listening to so many YT philosophy lectures, I appreciate why Heidegger wasn't thrown in the dustbin for his Nazi affiliation and understand the joke by a Sufi scholar that cultural Marxists provide a useful lens to critique society but always demand an ocular transplant. And, in my opinion, their demand for removing "faith, family and flag" has not yielded utopia but rather hyper-faux individualism. As you say, we are all a brand, and our existing, as we couture it, is for sale.

