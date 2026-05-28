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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
16h

It seems to get worse, the higher the level of education. I know people from all educational levels. The college grads seem to be sure of themselves to the point that they need not listen to anyone else's view.

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Stefan Grossman's avatar
Stefan Grossman
20h

Some science that liberals reject:

* There are only two sexes and they are immutable

* Solar energy is free

* There are no genetic differences between races

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