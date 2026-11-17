Much has been written in recent days about the Jason Arday affair. Arday, the youngest full professor in the history of Cambridge University, was found dead on August 14, likely by suicide.

He had resigned a few days earlier when lies he told about his qualifications and life accomplishments were publicized. This brought disgrace to the University and the faculty who supported him and, more importantly, demonstrated the ideological corruption that is business as usual in academia.

This was the most shocking example of the misapplication of DEI principles in academia we have ever seen. Arday received inadequate vetting before his appointment because the university wanted a poster child for DEI success so badly that it was willing to forgo due diligence and manufacture one.

Skeptical faculty members uncovered significant plagiarism in Arday’s Ph.D. thesis and in many of his publications. The plagiarism wasn’t even well concealed.

Coleman Hughes recently posted a YouTube video discussing the implications of the Arday affair and what they tell us about Western Society today. Hughes argues that White liberals in the English-speaking world want to champion the archetype of the up-from-nothing black intellectual, who, despite obstacles, goes on to achieve greatness.

They want to believe this story so badly that they are willing to set aside the skepticism they would normally bring to someone’s questionable claims. The irony, according to Hughes, is that we already have many examples of up-from-nothing black intellectuals who go on to achieve intellectual greatness.

Those individuals turned out to be conservatives or did not buy into the left-wing ideology of racial justice, so they don’t count.

Thomas Sowell, the great American economist, was born in the Jim Crow South, in a house without hot water or electricity. His father died before he was born, and his mother died soon after. As a teenager, he spent a brief stint in a homeless shelter, sleeping with a knife under his pillow. Years later, he somehow managed to attend Harvard University before affirmative action cast doubt on such achievements.

Roland G. Fryer was abandoned at birth by his mother. She was an abusive, gambling alcoholic who was later imprisoned for rape. Roland spent much of his childhood with his great-aunt and cousins, who ran a crack cocaine operation. By his teenage years, Fryer was a full-fledged gangster, yet he managed to earn an athletic scholarship to college and became interested in economics. He would go on to become an award-winning economics professor at Harvard.

Then there is the case of Glenn Lowry. Lowry grew up in a redlined working-class neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side in the 1950s. He fathered two children in his teens and supported them by working at a printing plant while taking classes at a community college. Eventually, he worked his way up to MIT, where he earned a PhD. Despite later struggles with crack cocaine addiction, Lowry has gone on to have an illustrious career as an economist and political commentator.

In an alternate reality, these three men would be heroes on the left, just as Jason Arday was before his resignation.

The left talks frequently about centering black voices, but that’s only lip service. People on the left would never say this out loud, but those like Sowell, Fryer, and Lowry don’t serve the purpose for which black intellectuals are intended: not to advance research or even to fight for the interests of black people, but rather to scratch a very specific psychological itch in the liberal psyche.

In the progressive mind, white people are forever the problem and need to purge the evil racism within their hearts before black Americans have any hope of advancing. Black intellectuals who ritualistically affirm that belief are therefore more useful and serve their intended purpose.

Black intellectuals who don’t do this are an active threat to the sacred beliefs produced by white guilt. Sowell, for example, has spent his career arguing quite persuasively that discrimination is not the only possible cause of racial disparities and that culture also matters.

Fryer has argued that American police departments are no more likely to use deadly force against black suspects than against white suspects. The FBI pattern-and-practice investigations, often favored by Democrats, increase violent crime, which hurts the black community most, and the acting white problem within the black community is a real thing.

Lowry, for his part, has offered some of the best criticism of racial politics.

So, with all the genuinely inspiring black intellectuals rendered useless, who is left to scratch this itch in the liberal psyche? With the best options unavailable, the ideologues have to look elsewhere. And that’s Jason Arday.

Hughes summarized his position as follows.

At the same time, it’s true that this tragedy is enabled by the psychological need among white liberal elites for a black avatar of their guilt.

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“Arday’s death should be a call for liberals and progressives to look inward, not to expunge the supposed demon of white supremacy that lives in their hearts, but to look at the nature of white guilt itself because, ultimately, white guilt is a virus that leads victims to prioritize their own need for catharsis over the Public’s need for truth.”

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.