Piety is the loyalty, faithfulness, and devotion that people owe God, family, and country. It's a vital component of social justice and a beautiful expression of the common good.

The United States Military has always been one of the crown jewels of public service because it was laser-focused on excellence and mission. Now it's distracted by woke stuff like DEI, CRT, pronouns, and sex changes. This is troubling and dangerous.

My eldest son was a dedicated tank commander with the recently decommissioned First Marine Tank Battalion. His death was the final consequence of lethal brain and spinal cord lesions discovered a few months after receiving his (mandatory) pre-deployment anthrax vaccinations. My grief never paralyzed me because I knew his suffering didn't go unnoticed by God.

There's more: my grandfather and a great-uncle were seriously wounded during World War I, my father fought on the island of Okinawa during World War II, my Mom’s cousin (a Bronze Star recipient) was wounded on D-Day and died shortly after, my wife's uncle was listed MIA twice after two of his ships were sunk during Pacific battles, and the examples could continue.

My point is like millions of Americans they did their duty because our country was worth defending. I looked forward to the day that I could be part of that noble legacy of service.

I arrived at the legendary Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island, South Carolina, a few nights after my eighteenth birthday. Fifty-five years later, that event still resonates in my memory.

When recruits stand on the yellow footprints outside the receiving barracks there’s no time for regrets because things get hectic fast. Marine basic, advanced, and specialized training is focused and intense. Successful completion means that you're now a full-fledged member of the United States Military, the greatest guardians of liberty the world has ever known.

In 1969, America was at war, and like today, there was chaos on the home front. Just the same, I continued my education, which was started by my parents. That’s because military principles and traditions were compatible with the values Mom and Dad introduced me to. They included things like patriotism, respect, and personal responsibility.

The Corps assigned me cushy duty far from hellish places like Khe Sanh and Hue City. In the grand scheme, my contribution was minimal; nevertheless, I honored my oath and those who preceded me by rendering honest and faithful service.

November 10th and 11th are like any other day unless you’re a Marine or a Vet. That’s because the 10th is the Marine Corps birthday, and the 11th is Veterans Day. When a person serves in the military, they enter into a special bond with comrades that transcends time.

It would be a mistake to read this and presume military service guarantees a person will lead a charmed life. Over the years, I‘ve made many poor decisions. Fortunately, my life is grounded in my Catholic Faith, those traditional values, and that good old Marine Corps Spirit. Together, they shine brightly like a lighthouse beacon at night, available to guide me back on course whenever I stray.

Time marches on and my earthly sojourn is winding down. To borrow a saying coined by Vietnam grunts, “It don’t mean nothing.” As long as I'm still breathing I‘ll always be grateful to say that I was a United States Marine and I am an American Veteran.

Happy birthday Marines, and happy Veterans Day to everyone who served our country; I salute you with a wholehearted “Semper Fi.” To those sad, irrational fools trying to recreate our military into their own warped image, I extend to you a “pity and prayer.”

