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Warmek
7h

> Governments emerged when landowners needed a way to manage the marketing of their assets[.]

I think this is likely an excessively optimistic perspective on the evolution of things. For the most part, as I understand it, governments arose primarily from the warrior class trading their skill at arms for the support of the people they were protecting from "foreign invaders", even if in the beginning, those invaders were just the next village over.

I suppose that could be called "the marketing of assets", though it seems more like just making sure that the neighbors didn't come steal them. And the "trade" between warrior and farmer may have been less voluntary than a modern person would likely consider ideal. Though it's really not significantly worse than the nature of current governments and their tax base.

That pedantry aside, I strongly concur with your thesis here, that "progressive" economic policy is nothing more than a series of pretty lies, promising the robbing of selected Peter to pay for collective Paul. Fundamentally, they don't seem to understand that it's impossible to actually *generate* wealth by simply moving it around. And that's when I'm not being excessively pessimistic, and thinking they *do* understand, but recognize the moving as an excellent opportunity to skim some for themselves. After all, isn't it strange how all of the progressive politicians end up wealthy, while the people who they promised to help end up worse off than they were before.

Pure coincidence, I'm sure.

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