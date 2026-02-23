Wrong Speak Publishing

EyesOpen
4m

You nailed the movement that captured my daughtes, who are millennials as well as several other women relatives and friends in my life. "Dark woke" fits them well. "This shift in ideology leads to identifying enemies and setting boundaries for exclusion and punishment."

My daughters have identified me as an ememy, set boundaries, eventually excluded (cancelled me) and then act like they are serving up valid punishment because I don't believe in their new ideologies.

So now I write articles about estrangement unraveling in my family, and so many others, resulting from this sector of "dark woke" women. 3 decades of more of a close relationship has been thrown out because of this mindset.

I didn't have a word for undersanding and naming what was happening, and now I do. I appreciate you writing this article.

