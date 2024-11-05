What's at stake in the 2024 presidential election, you ask? America's future political direction is at stake. Will it continue to move left, or will it return to the center? That outcome dwarfs every issue and candidate in this election.

The election strategies for each party have been built around candidate personalities: Donald Trump's rudeness and crass demeanor versus Kamala Harris' polite speech. Donald Trump's angry rhetoric versus Kamala Harris' quiet pronouncements. Donald Trump's criticism of the Biden years and his complaints about the rigged 2020 election, versus Kamala's defending of the Biden record.

The left has labeled Trump an authoritarian who plans to become a dictator and put his political opponents in jail. The right has labeled Kamala as a vacuous airhead who dishes out word salads at every campaign event.

As much as both sides pretend the election is a personality contest, their efforts are a poorly disguised distraction from reality. The candidates are no more than surrogates for a group of billionaires on the left and right who currently control the federal government. They picked the candidates and funded their rise to prominence. There is no difference between them, from the standpoint of the American people, because each will carry out the wishes of their billionaire handlers if elected.

What are those wishes? All billionaires have the same objectives: increase their wealth and stabilize American society so their wealth is not threatened. Of secondary importance is sustaining their ideological beliefs. The group on the left espouses a neoliberal globalist ideology that is in lockstep with Western Europe. We know that because Joe Biden signed on to the 2030 Agenda created by the World Economic Forum. Those on the right resist the left's plan with vigor because they don't want to see the traditions that made America great destroyed.

The left has obtained ideological dominance over American society through its takeover of universities and the media. They censor ideas from the right and are now openly discussing legalized censorship under the guise of controlling misinformation. They are the ones who will be deciding what information to censor.

How?

The 2030 Agenda, put together by The World Economic Forum, is a plan to implement a global authoritarian government that can exert control over nation-states. Governance will be taken out of the hands of the electorate in every country that participates.

The levers of power will be controlled by digital currency, and digital IDs will be used to control human behavior. Pandemic prevention and climate control are at the top of the list. Those who refuse to be vaccinated will be isolated. Travel by car will be restricted. Farmers have to cut back their land use. The food supply will be changed to replace protein.

America has two personality types: conservative and liberal. Their behaviors are genetically different, and they will never agree. Because 40% of Americans reside in each of these groups, the country can only move forward by consensus. Dominance by either side threatens the future of our democracy because the behavior of each side has significant shortcomings, and neither can be trusted to govern alone without being controlled. The left is too idealistic and wants to change American society as fast as possible. The right is too careful and has trouble accepting necessary change.

The left is more desperate to win this election because they want to continue the implementation of the plan they introduced in 2021. They do not want to see their plan sidetracked for four years by the other party. For its part, the right seeks to rebalance politics in the United States to have more control over the cultural and economic narratives that need to be debated.

The Sleight of Hand, performed by Joe Biden in 2021, is remarkable in the history of American politics. Biden played the role of moderate as he had been during his 40 years in the Senate, which served as cover for the secret deal he made with radical progressives to support their agenda. The American people would never have voted for this kind of radical platform because most Americans have views close to the center of the political spectrum.

Once the curtain was lifted and the American people realized that the Biden White House would employ rhetoric to fool them into thinking the federal government would be helping them, Americans began to reject Biden.

The election is close because the left has used Trump's personality and behavior to paint him as an awful person who should never again be elected to the presidency. The left media has worked hard to protect their agenda by attacking the right as incompetent and unworthy to hold office. This strategy was doomed to fail because of the 40% on the other side. Even though they are short on ideology, conservatives will vigorously attack existential threats to their traditions and way of life.

The left needs to accept the fact that they can't control all of the American people. Their propaganda doesn't work on those who can see through their lies and understand their real purpose.

