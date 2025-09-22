Five years after the 2020 presidential election, claims of voter fraud are still being actively debated. One side claims that no significant fraud has been proven. This, in spite of the fact that it has been conclusively shown that in some voting precincts, there were more votes than registered voters. Apparently, for some people, denial is a wonderful thing.

It is no surprise that under the Biden administration, legitimate government investigations into voter fraud were as rare as honest reporting by the legacy media. Clearly, the puppet-masters behind Joe Biden were intent on doing or not doing anything that might undermine their positions of power. And their media lapdogs, with their noses firmly placed where the sun doesn’t shine, played along.

Voter fraud can be difficult to prove, especially when employees and officials of federal and state investigation agencies are steadfastly against such investigations. That is, provided you deal in facts and logic, and don’t believe that, as Katherine Maher, CEO of National Public Radio, stated, “Truth is a distraction that is preventing us from finding consensus”.

Members of the Trump administration are taking a different approach because they realize that the statistics of recent elections strongly indicate that what may be difficult to prove is statistically implausible or impossible. Regardless of your own beliefs, put consideration of fraud aside for the moment, consider the statistical facts of recent presidential elections, and determine for yourself whether it’s reasonable to believe voter fraud influenced the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

According to data compiled by The American Presidency Project, for the presidential elections from 1980 through 2016, the highest number of voters recorded was 136,787,187 in 2016. That is logical because the country’s population is continually increasing. The 2016 voter turnout also represents 59.2% of the voting-eligible population.

In the 2020 presidential election, 158,481,688 voters turned out at the polls, representing 65.3% of the voting eligible population- the highest percentage since 1980 (the first year for which the voting eligible population is listed), an increase of 6.1%. That relatively small percentage may not seem significant, but it equals to an increase of 21,694,501 voters.

Also of note is the fact that Trump lost the 2020 popular vote by only 7,059,526 votes (74,223.975 to 81,283, 501), which should cause you to wonder how 21+ million additional voters managed to cast ballots in the 2020 election compared to the 2016 election. Did a magician wave a magic wand to pull 21+ million voters out of his hat? Or was fraud a factor?

One explanation that has been suggested is that the voter turnout is an anomaly caused by intense political discord. That sounds plausible except for the fact that in the 2024 presidential election, only 148,050,521 voters cast ballots- 10,431,167 fewer votes than in 2020. If anything, the 2024 election was even more contentious than the 2020 election.

That begs the question, “Where did an additional 21.5+ million voters come from between 2016 and 2020, and where did 10+ million voters go when they disappeared between 2020 and 2024? Raising even more questions is the fact that between 2020 and 2024, the Democrat candidate’s vote count decreased by 6.265,888 while the Republican candidate’s vote total increased by 3,078,605. Let’s assume that the increase in Republican voters was due to Democrats and Independents switching their preference- that still leaves over 10 million voters who vanished. Or could it be they never existed?

Of the many factors affecting the number of votes counted, the security of an election is one of the most important, and there is no doubt that the 2020 election was the least secure election in history. The COVID pandemic provided the perfect cover for election shenanigans ranging from unmanned ballot drop boxes to ballot harvesting to late-night vote counts with no oversight. That cover was unavailable in 2024.

Another statistic that is a strong indication that voter fraud is very real is the number of legal cases that have resulted in convictions. According to the Heritage Foundation’s voter fraud map, there have been hundreds of voter fraud convictions in recent years. Many of these predate the 2020 presidential election, but there are a sufficient number of voter fraud convictions to make claims that no voter fraud exists, patently false.

The only question is whether voter fraud was extensive enough to change the 2020 election’s outcome. (The fact that the Heritage Foundation is a conservative organization is irrelevant. The cases of voter fraud cited were adjudicated in the courts within each state.)

Of course, none of these statistics proves that voter fraud changed the outcome of the 2020 election, just as it can’t be proven that a magician waving a magic wand caused an increase of 21+ million voters to cast ballots in the 2020 election, and a decrease of 10+million voters in the 2024 election. However, if nothing else, the statistics should cause you to at least question whether Joe Biden would have been elected president if not for voter fraud. That is, unless you consider the truth to be nothing more than a distraction.

