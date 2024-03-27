Millions of Americans are deeply concerned about the direction in which the country is heading. Some think government is too big and spends too much. Others think government is not doing nearly enough to care for the needs of the people. But most Americans don't care one way or the other. They are the silent majority, the politically apathetic.

Why do so many Americans care so little for politics?

In the first place, achieving personal fulfill­ment is a full-time task. There's always something to worry about. Being preoccupied with the circumstances of his/her own life, believing that what does not affect him/her should not concern him/her, the average American confines his/her attention to those matters which most directly bear on one's personal well-­being: paying the bills, family relations, maintaining friendships, planning vacations, etc.

Then, too, three is the bitter acrimony that accompanies the typical political debate. Partisan commitments sharply divide family members, ruin friendships and even end in divorce. Apathy is merely the means of avoiding fights. But there are some deeper dispositions that feed the fires of apathy in America.

One source of apathy is rooted in the belief that politicians and the political process, as such, are "not worth a damn." Call it cynicism. It's not so much that the people are turning their backs on politics, but that the politicians have long since turned their backs on the people.

Politicians lie for a living. They mostly begin their careers as lawyers. When a lawyer steps into a courtroom truth and reality are left behind. His/her job is to press the most persuasive case on behalf of his client (the defendant, the plaintiff, or the people). We have an adversarial system and that's what the ethical canons demand. Their law schools train them to take one position then argue the opposite position with equal eloquence and zeal. Like the sophists in Socrates' day, lawyers are people who know how to make a good argument sound bad and a bad argument sound good.

The ones who most often win their cases get a sense of their own power. Overgrown egos seek greater power, so they run for public office. That's where the real power lies. And since no one wants to be a loser, the candidate will do whatever it takes to win his/her political race.

What it mostly takes is money. So politicians become beholden to the donors who fund their campaigns and make promotion to higher office possible. The donor class consists of lobbyists who plead for special privileges on behalf of the organized special interests who employ them. The result is an ever-bigger government giving ever greater benefits to an ever-expanding, universe of organized interests.

That's known as democracy. The Constitution, after all, gives Americans the right "to petition government for a redress of grievances." But should the denial of special privilege be considered a legitimate "grievance." At any rate, the practice results in ever-greater government spending, a national debt (now $34.5 trillion), and annual interest charges presently in excess of $1.5-2 trillion

The question is how long can this "lifestyle" be sustained?

Related to this circumstance is the cynic's frustration with a political process that gives the average citizen no real choice. "They (the politicians) are all alike." "No matter who you vote for, you get the same damn thing." "They just say and do whatever they think will win them the most votes." They never take a real stand on any controversial (which means impor­tant) issue. And, if they do, it isn't the same one they took two years, or two campaign miles, ago." "Why vote when you don't know who, or what, you're voting for?"

Though we can say that the cynic is making a gross overgeneralization (surely not all politicians are corrupt), that is not his/her real mistake. It's not that the conclu­sion is incorrect, so much, as that your response is in­appropriate. If you read about a number of burglaries in your neighborhood, you don't conclude that "all men are thieves," and leave your front door open as you go away for a two-week vacation. You secure your house as best you can and join others to demand stricter law enforcement procedures and more cops.

If you sincerely believe that all politicians are crooks, you surely can't afford to throw your hands up and turn your back on politics. There isn't a criminal alive who is capable of taking from you all that can be legally con­fiscated with one stroke of a politician's pen. And, there is no police force in the world that will protect you from that kind of a "crook." There is only the right to vote.

This is the heart of the problem, but it is also the key to the problem's solution. The politician's entire charade is perpetuated, not by some incompre­hensibly evil force, but by the premise of cynicism and the practice of apathy. All the crooked schemes, political machines, evasions, and glistening smiles in the world will not protect a sleazy politician from an aware, aroused citizenry. And this is the fundamental truth that gives lie to the cynic's with­drawal into apathy. He/she has more power than he/she dares dream about. In America, the freest nation on Earth, there is entirely no reason to regard man as a helpless, political captive.

